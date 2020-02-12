Left Menu
Development News Edition

Clues to the Neighbourhood Invites Hotel Indigo® Guests to Embrace Curiosity and Discover the World Around Them

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 16:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 16:22 IST
Clues to the Neighbourhood Invites Hotel Indigo® Guests to Embrace Curiosity and Discover the World Around Them

 Hotel Indigo® today launches Clues to the Neighbourhood, offering travellers an exciting new way to discover the best experiences in the area where they're staying. Clues to the Neighbourhood is a collection of items and artefacts that have been curated in partnership with historians, creative directors and artists, which are brought to life through artfully presented installations integrated into the hotel's design. The clues allow travellers to explore a neighbourhood's off-the-beaten-path experiences, whether a local museum, great view, music venue, local boutique or a place to eat and drink.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8692151-hotel-indigo-guests-embrace-curiosity/

Mercury Prize-nominated singer and songwriter Laura Mvula and Berlin–based digital creative and tastemaker Cloudy Zakrocki spent months working closely with Hotel Indigo to curate Clues to the Neighbourhood. The curators selected a series of items that tell a hyper local story or offer a unique perspective on a well-trodden landmark. From an antique decanter to represent the award winning Welcombe Hills vineyard in Stratford-Upon-Avon, to a toy dinosaur to represent Spree Park Berlin, the clues they have chosen inspire guests to get under the skin of the neighbourhood and discover its most surprising secrets.

Cloudy Zakrocki notes: "Have you ever done something that is so unique that it's hard to explain to your friends? Well, trust me, my Clues to the Neighbourhood for Berlin are most definitely something few people know about. For example, one of my clues which can be found in Berlin's Schöneberg district, reveals that you can climb the world's only open-air gasometer to an altitude of almost 80 meters. It truly is a one of a kind: as you watch the sunset whilst feeling free as a bird and having an eye-opening view of one of the world's most loved cities."

Laura Mvula, who composed the music for Anthony and Cleopatra for the Royal Shakespeare Company while in Stratford-upon-Avon, said: "My Clues to the Neighbourhood aren't things that you'll find in the guide book – which is exactly what I look for when I travel. My clues capture the pace of the town and that real sense of calm and pensiveness, as well as some of its most unique experiences. I love how the clues, which range from antique coins to contemporary art prints help guests to discover Stratford-upon-Avon in a multi-dimensional way."

Meredith Latham,Vice President, Global Hotel Indigo at IHG® commented: "It is the neighbourhood that inspires the features of each Hotel Indigo. From the design of the space to the flavours of our restaurant menus, we bring local stories to our guests in a unique way. Our hotels provide a gateway to discover some of the most vivid locations in the world. With this project, our guests have a new way to unlock curiosity in the local area."

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/944917/Hotel_Indigo_Logo.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Pakistani Islamist accused of Mumbai attacks jailed for terrorism financing

Hafiz Saeed, accused by India and the United States of masterminding the 2008 attacks in Mumbai, was jailed for 11 years in Pakistan on Wednesday on terrorism financing charges, a government prosecutor and defence lawyer said. The ruling ca...

FIH award a huge motivation to work harder for country: Vivek Sagar Prasad

Indias Vivek Sagar Prasad says winning the FIH Rising Star of the Year award will push him to work hard and achieve greater feats in the coming times. Back in January 2018, when 17-year-old Prasad was given the opportunity to represent the ...

Bat for sale at Indonesia's wildlife market despite virus warning

Tomohon Indonesia, Feb 12 AFP Bats, rats and snakes are still being sold at an Indonesian market known for its wildlife offerings, despite a government request to take them off the menu over fears of a link to the deadly coronavirus. Vendor...

FASTag to be available free of charge for 15 days

To further enhance electronic toll collection, the National Highways Authority of India has decided to waive FASTag fee till February 29, the government said on Wednesday. The government has rolled out the FASTag-based toll collection syste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020