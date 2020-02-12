Claroty Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Dominating the IT/OT Security Market with a Cybersecurity Platform that Delivers Full Visibility across Devices

Based on its recent analysis of the global information technology/operational technology (IT/OT) cybersecurity market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Claroty with the 2019 Global Company of the Year Award. Its superior suite of products provides end-to-end visibility into industrial networks. Specifically, Claroty offers customers (across 14 verticals) unparalleled cyberthreat protection, detection, and response for both IT and OT devices. Its continuous threat detection software combines extended coverage with faster deployment features and a new machine learning alert algorithm that accelerates time-to-value.

Claroty has the only OT cybersecurity solution that encompasses the entire spectrum of cybersecurity functions, namely identification, detection, protection, and response to threats. Its platform provides industrial control networks with complete visibility into assets, high-level threat detection, and risk assessments. Also, the platform's secure remote access—a centralized management interface—expedites data integration with existing security systems to facilitate simple service deployments.

"Claroty's platform offers a fully integrated product suite enriched with advanced features to provide unparalleled depth, coverage, and scalability," said Swetha Ramachandran Krishnamoorthi, industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Whether installing on a server or running as a virtual machine, Claroty's continuous threat detection software connects to a switched port analyzer. Its continuous threat detection delivers advanced anomaly and signature-based detection for known and unknown threats. Every change is logged in the system, but only the highest fidelity alerts reach the end-user for further review—eliminating the noise of unnecessary alerts."

The advanced sensor-based architecture enables cost-effective deployments in remote, bandwidth- or compute-constrained environments. As Claroty's solution requires no endpoint agents or configuration changes, there is no plant downtime for either installation or maintenance. It is deployable in many ways, from rack mount and DIN-rail form factors to hardened hardware and virtual appliances, container-based delivery models, embedded in select switches and routers, as well as within any partner's security infrastructure.

"By partnering with market-leading OT equipment manufacturers and cybersecurity technology providers, Claroty strategically expands its technology integration ecosystem. Claroty enables enterprises to leverage their current OT investments in technology, processes, and training," noted Krishnamoorthi. "Due to its industry-agnostic products, it serves a wide variety of verticals with deployments in more than 20 countries across six continents. This wide footprint and its customer-focused innovations are expected to position it for continued growth and reinforce its market leadership."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Claroty

Headquartered in New York and launched as the second startup from the famed Team8 foundry, Claroty combines elite management and research teams with deep technical expertise from both IT and OT disciplines. The company is backed by an unrivaled syndicate of investors and partners, including some of the most significant industrial control automation companies and asset owners on earth. With an unmatched understanding of ICS, SCADA and other essential OT/IIoT systems, Claroty built a fully integrated cybersecurity platform. Our award-winning suite of products provides extreme visibility into industrial networks – enabling unparalleled cyberthreat protection, detection and response. For more information, visit www.claroty.com.

