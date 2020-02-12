Braze Co-Founder & CEO, Bill Magnuson joins Rokt Board of Directors

Rokt , the global leader in e-commerce marketing technology, today announced that Bill Magnuson, Founder, CEO and former CTO of Braze has joined the Board of Directors. Magnuson brings deep technical experience to the rapidly growing e-commerce business, joining recently appointed Steve Krenzer (from Groupon), along with Bruce Buchanan (CEO and Chairperson), Tom Cowan (from TDM Growth Partners), John Ho (from Janchor Partners), Tushar Roy (from Square Peg Capital) and Tek Heng (Company Secretary) on the board.

Magnuson, who co-founded Braze (formerly Appboy) in 2011, has spent the past eight years building Braze into a comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers experiences between consumers and brands delivering billions of messages daily. With clients including Canva, Disney, HBO and Overstock, Braze has raised over $175m in funding and grown its business to 500 employees worldwide. As Rokt is on a similar growth trajectory, Magnuson's experience will bring great guidance to the Rokt Board as well as the research & development, product and technical teams.

"Rokt is at a moment in their growth where my experience with Braze will be instructive, and I hope to be able to bring support as they accelerate globally, making e-commerce as smart as it can be for all brands and consumers alike," said Magnuson. "I'm looking forward to partnering with Rokt's impressive Board of Directors to build the brightest future possible."

Rokt, who recently closed US$48m in their Series C investment round, has transformed e-commerce in over 11 countries by identifying that when customers are buying online as a consumer or on behalf of a business, they increasingly expect more personalized and relevant experiences. Rokt's proprietary technology, machine learning and AI makes e-commerce smarter, faster and better. By unlocking the hidden potential in every single Transaction Moment™, Rokt enables clients to stay ahead of their competition, and deliver a more relevant customer experience. Rokt currently solves complex e-commerce challenges for global clients including Live Nation, Staples, Groupon, GoDaddy, Expedia and Wells Fargo.

"I am delighted to welcome Bill Magnuson to the Rokt Board of Directors," said Rokt CEO, Bruce Buchanan. "Bill brings a wealth of knowledge in customer centric technology and will be an invaluable asset as we continue to scale and deepen our technical expertise in e-commerce. Bill joins us during an incredibly exciting period of growth for the business. As we close out our largest quarter on record at $39M in revenue, and look forward to an impactful 2020, we are delighted to have Bill's strategic guidance across our technology, and our business expansion plans, as we accelerate forward."

ABOUT ROKT

Rokt makes e-commerce smarter, faster and better. When customers are buying online, they increasingly expect more personalized and relevant experiences. Rokt uses real time data and decisioning to deliver the next best action for each person in each Transaction Moment™.

Founded in Sydney, Rokt now operates in the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, The Netherlands, Spain and Japan.

Our clients include Live Nation, Staples, Groupon, GoDaddy, Expedia, Wells Fargo, Vistaprint and HelloFresh.

Rokt unlocks the hidden potential in every single Transaction Moment™.

