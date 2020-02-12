Left Menu
Development News Edition

Herta Security Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Cutting-edge, Real-time Facial Recognition and Detection Deployment

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 21:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 21:53 IST
Herta Security Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Cutting-edge, Real-time Facial Recognition and Detection Deployment

Based on its recent analysis of the European biometric surveillance solutions market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Herta Security with the 2019 Europe Customer Value Leadership Award for its highly scalable and cost-competitive solutions for facial detection. With a wide customer base covering government, transportation, finance, and sport event venues, Herta's robust facial recognition technology improves the performance of existing IP cameras and security platforms without requiring additional hardware purchases.

"Using machine learning techniques and a graphic processing unit (GPU)-built approach, Herta processes video surveillance data entirely in the cloud. Its real-time, reliable, and effective biometric video surveillance solutions employ advanced technologies to deliver speed, accuracy, and ease of use; it helps produce results 40 times faster than with traditional CPUs," said Danielle VanZandt, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The high-tech facial recognition, deep learning algorithms, and GPU allow customers to combine existing live camera processing with video capture. It also adds high-level features designed to detect gender, age, ethnicity, and partial facial concealment recognition."

Herta has established itself as the only European company to use GPU edge analytics, which enables it to deliver real-time observance, and incident alerting functions to security teams when events or suspicious activities occur. With its unique ability to operate and store within the cloud, Herta allows organizations to save on storage and server costs, offering an overall fast and cost-effective way to manage data collection.

Herta presents a range of options that include demos, automatic software updates, and renting. Depending on the sector and end-user needs for their video surveillance system, it also provides flexible pricing options. Furthermore, it has an impactful customer service team that strives to establish a well-rounded customer experience. With offices in Spain, Singapore, and the United States (Los Angeles, California), its customer service teams address all performance issues across time zones.

"Herta stands out for its customer-focused culture in the facial recognition space. Its solution allows customers to continue using existing surveillance techniques and IP camera hardware, helping them lower their CAPEX," noted VanZandt. "The company strives to be the leading biometric surveillance solutions provider to governments, delivering real-time facial recognition and detection deployment to thousands of cameras on a global scale."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker
P: +1 (210) 477-8457
E: lindsey.whitaker@frost.com




Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Pirates to sign veteran OF Dyson

The Pittsburgh Pirates and veteran outfielder Jarrod Dyson have agreed to a one-year deal, pending a physical, according to multiple reports Wednesday. The 35-year-old free agent spent the past two seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He ...

Vijay Mallya appeal: UK High Court told of overwhelming evidence of dishonesty

Liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya appeared before the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Wednesday for day two of his High Court appeal against being extradited to India, during which the prosecution highlighted overwhelming evidence of dishones...

UPDATE 4-Trump hails Barr for 'taking charge' of Stone case as Democrats warn of purge

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised Attorney General William Barr for taking charge after the Justice Department asked for a lighter prison term for his long-time adviser Roger Stone, raising further concerns among Democrats th...

INTERVIEW-Germany's Kramp-Karrenbauer steps up CDU succession planning

Germanys Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer will meet contenders to replace her as Christian Democrat CDU leader next week, she told Reuters on Wednesday, forging ahead with the succession process after senior party figures pressed for a swift deci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020