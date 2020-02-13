Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard Helps to Save More on Travel Plans

With a range of never-seen-before features, Bajaj Finserv and RBL Bank brings customers the 4-in-1 Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard that gives one access to multiple money-saving travel deals. Not only can customers use this credit card as an EMI card, loan card, ATM card, but they can also earn handsome rewards and access a variety of discounts and offers throughout the year with it. For instance, for someone who travels often, they can use their SuperCard to bag attractive discounts on flight tickets via popular online partners such as MakeMyTrip and Goibibo.

Read on to know more about the various exclusive travel deals offered by the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard.

Benefit from a range of perks based on the SuperCard

The SuperCard is an industry-first offering available in 11 tailored variants. Customers who travel frequently should get their hands on a SuperCard designed for travellers and commuters.

For instance, with the Travel Easy SuperCard customers get:

A 10% cashback on Ola, Uber and fuel purchases, up to Rs. 400 every month

A fuel surcharge waiver of up to Rs.100 per month, while refuelling at any pump across the country.

Similarly, with the World Plus SuperCard customers get:

Complimentary access to airport lounges, 8 times a year

A fuel surcharge waiver of up to Rs.200 per month, while refuelling at any pump

per month, while refuelling at any pump Spend Rs.3 ,00,000 in a year and get 20,000 Reward Points. These points can be redeemed to book flight tickets

Bajaj Finserv and RBL Bank also offer variants such as the World Prime SuperCard and the Platinum Choice SuperCard, which customers can apply for to make travel pocket friendly. Irrespective of the SuperCard one chooses, customers can obtain easy cash while travelling as SuperCards offer the facility of up to 50-day free withdrawals from ATMs.

With SuperCards, customers also benefit from a range of credit card deals. Read on to know more about them.

Avail exclusive travel deals using a SuperCard on MakeMyTrip

Customers can access a flat 12% discount on domestic flight tickets of up to Rs.1,200 using their SuperCard on MakeMyTrip. Additionally, one can save 10%, up to Rs. 7,500, on a minimum of international flight booking of Rs. 20,000. These offers are only valid on Sundays and can be availed with the promo code RBLMMT.

Get jaw-dropping discounts on flight bookings via Goibibo

On booking tickets via goibibo.com using one's SuperCard, customers can enjoy an instant 12% discount of up to Rs. 1,500 on domestic flight bookings. Similarly, one can save 10%, up to Rs. 7,500, on a minimum international flight booking of up to Rs. 20,000. Moreover, these offers are valid on both one-way and roundtrip flight bookings and can be availed with the code GORBL.

Save on international flight bookings through EaseMyTrip

Customers can get a 4% discount, up to Rs. 5,000, by using their SuperCard to book international flights on EaseMyTrip. Do not forget to use the promo code EMTRBL to avail of the offer.

Avail pocket-friendly deals on hotels

With the SuperCard, customers also get 30% off on FabHotels and 25% off on Lemon Tree Hotels. In the case of the latter, one can avail complimentary breakfast at the coffee shop and meal credit of Rs. 500 which they can redeem for lunch or dinner.

With these stellar offers on travel in store, it's time to pick the right SuperCard and check the pre-approved offer from Bajaj Finserv. This helps customers get instant approval through a custom deal. This will not only ensure that they enjoy a hassle-free application process but also gives them access to a range of travel benefits in no time.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 36 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international 'BBB' with a stable outlook for the long-term, by S&P Global Rating.

https://www.bajajfinserv.in

