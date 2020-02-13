Left Menu
Goodknight Unveils India's Most Powerful Liquid Vaporizer 'Goodknight Gold Flash' to Empower India Against Mosquitoes

  13-02-2020
Identifying the need to protect families and children from the mosquito menace in India, Goodknight unveiled its latest power-packed innovation - Goodknight Gold Flash. This new offering is India's most powerful liquid vaporizer, with visible proof of efficacy through flash vapours. As India's largest household insecticide brand, Goodknight is redefining the INR 2200 crore liquid vaporizer market in the country by unveiling Goodknight Gold Flash.

As per Goodknight's research, 90% consumers face problems from mosquitoes in India. To ensure an all-round protection of families from the mosquitoes, Goodknight is empowering people with the most powerful protection through Goodknight Gold Flash. This new machine ensures a rapid release of visible flash vapours resulting in a knock-down effect on mosquitoes, compared to only repellency effect of normal liquid vaporizers in the initial period. 

Commenting on this revolutionary launch, Sunil Kataria, Chief Executive Officer - India & SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), said, "Goodknight is the market leader in household insecticides category in India. We are the most trusted and preferred brand by families seeking all-round protection from vector-borne diseases. We have always disrupted the category and offered innovations solutions to consumers. Goodknight Gold Flash, India's most powerful liquid vaporizer, is our latest disruption in the liquid vaporizer format."

He further added, "With upgraded heating technology and visible efficacy, Goodknight Gold Flash will be a game changer for the INR 2200 crore liquid vaporizer market in India. Through this offering, we are upgrading users of formats like coils and burning solutions like incense sticks. Thereby, targeting an additional INR 250 crore market comprising of such products."

Goodknight Gold Flash comes with normal and flash mode, backed by a unique chip-based technology which switches between these modes automatically. To activate the machine for faster results, the user will simply have to turn on the flash mode and the machine will begin emitting visible flash vapours for 30 minutes. After this, it will automatically switch back to normal mode. This cycle will repeat itself every 4 hours until the machine is turned off. The flash vapours and an improved machine ensures the elimination of mosquitoes from all hidden corners. Goodknight Gold Flash machine's highly porous wick along with heating technology guarantees a quick release of active ingredients for greater efficacy.

Goodknight Gold flash fortifies the brand commitment to provide families with the most advanced protection against vector-borne diseases. The flash machine ensures a wider coverage to eliminate mosquitoes and delivers a seamless experience. It is also equipped with a unique locking system allowing only Goodknight flash refills to fit in the machine.

Goodknight is India's largest household insecticide brand, trusted and loved by more than 7.4 crore households. It ensures families are protected from mosquitoes through its vast range of indoor and outdoor mosquito repellents. Its latest offering, Goodknight Gold Flash, is competitively priced at INR 89 for the machine and refill, while the refill is available for INR 75 per piece.

About Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

Godrej Consumer Products is a leading emerging markets company. As part of the 122-year young Godrej Group, we are fortunate to have a proud legacy built on the strong values of trust, integrity and respect for others. At the same time, we are growing fast and have exciting, ambitious aspirations.

Today, our Group enjoys the patronage of 1.15 billion consumers globally, across different businesses. In line with our 3 by 3 approach to international expansion at Godrej Consumer Products, we are building a presence in 3 emerging markets (Asia, Africa, Latin America) across 3 categories (home care, personal wash, hair care). We rank among the largest household insecticide and hair care players in emerging markets. In household insecticides, we are the leader in India, the second largest player in Indonesia and are expanding our footprint in Africa. We are the leader in serving the hair care needs of women of African descent, the number one player in hair colour in India and Sub-Saharan Africa, and among the leading players in Latin America. We rank number two in soaps in India and are the number one player in air fresheners and wet tissues in Indonesia.

But for us, it is very important that besides our strong financial performance and innovative, much-loved products, we remain a good company. Approximately 23 per cent of the promoter holding in our Group is held in trusts that invest in the environment, health and education. We are also bringing together our passion and purpose to make a difference through our 'Good & Green' approach to create a more inclusive and greener India.

At the heart of all of this, is our talented team. We take much pride in fostering an inspiring workplace, with an agile and high performance culture. We are also deeply committed to recognising and valuing diversity across our teams.

For more details, please visit: https://www.goodknight.in/products/indoor-electric/goodknight-gold-flash-system/

Media Contact:
Deepak Kapoor
deepak.kapoor@godrejinds.com
+91-9833582474
Godrej Group

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1090091/Goodknight_launches_Gold_Flash.jpg

