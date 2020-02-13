Gupshup Partners With Xiaomi to Enable Smart SMS in MIUI

Gupshup, the leading smart messaging platform has partnered with Xiaomi, India's number one smartphone and smart TV brand to provide smart SMS in MIUI's messaging app. The advanced AI powered features enable automated classification and smart visualization of messages helping users to manage their messaging inbox more efficiently.

The update with the new features is live in the latest version of MIUI 11, available across MIUI smartphones.

"Gupshup is committed to bringing the best smart messaging experience to smartphone mobile users, particularly those that enable them to simplify their lives," said Beerud Sheth, CEO, Gupshup. "We're happy to be partnering with Xiaomi, whose premium devices are once again ahead of the technology curve and making lives efficient for millions of Mi Fans."

Commenting on the partnership, Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operations Officer, Xiaomi India said, "We are extremely happy to bring Gupshup onboard and provide an improved messaging experience to all our users. MIUI has been built and customized especially for the Indian audience over the last five years. It not only tries to deliver the best user experience but also takes user feedback very seriously and incorporates it at regular intervals. We are sure that our Mi Fans and users will see value in the smart visualizations and a more interactive SMS proposition with Gupshup's assistance."

The AI-powered software processes the plain text messages and displays them as structured, actionable, easy-to-read cards. The cards are then displayed using pre-designed templates to highlight key information.

The software enabling the smart SMS runs independently and sends no data externally thereby protecting user privacy and providing further data security.

A few examples of such templates include package tracking, debit or credit transaction, flight information, one-time password, movie ticket, etc." Screenshots available here: http://tc.im/4cil8

About Gupshup

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Gupshup is the leading Smart messaging platform for building advanced messaging services and bots quickly and easily. It offers cross-platform messaging APIs, bot builder tools, and Interbot communication channel to enable even the most advanced messaging services and bots. Gupshup is used by more than 36,000 developers building services that process over 4.5 billion messages per month and more than 225 billion cumulative. Gupshup was WhatsApp's initial partner worldwide for enabling early access to WhatsApp Business, and is by far its largest partner by notification volume. To learn more about Gupshup, please log on to gupshup.io.

