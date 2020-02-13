Left Menu
Winners of Siklu's GWA Partner Excellence Awards for 2019 Revealed

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • San Jose
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 18:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 18:30 IST
Siklu, a global leader in Fixed 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) technology for Gigabit Wireless Access (GWA), Smart City and security networks today announced the winners of its 2019 Annual Awards program.

The awards honor the exceptional success and loyalty Siklu's partners have demonstrated in delivering Siklu's 5G GWA Solutions to customers around the globe. The aim of the program is to recognize and encourage excellence, as well as promote successful practices and strategies in different aspects of mmWave wireless market.

The winners of the Siklu GWA Excellence Awards 2019 are:

NAM Top Revenue Master Distributor of the Year - Winncom Technologies
NAM Distributor of the Year - Alliance USA 
LATAM Distributor of the Year - Syscom
Security Rep Firm of the Year - Rep Marketing Solutions
Middle East Systems Integrator of the Year - Galnet
Security Distributor of the Year - Anixter
UK and Ireland Distributor of the Year - Purdicom
Africa Distributor of the Year - MiRO
Security Systems Integrator of the Year - Convergint Technologies

"All the award entries this year highlighted the innovation, passion and expertise of our partners within the wireless industry. To the winners of each award, I would like to congratulate you on the outstanding contributions you have made to our mutual success, it truly shows your commitment and dedication to creating a more connected, smarter world," said Ronen Ben-Hamou, CEO of Siklu. "Working side by side with our valued partners, we are seamlessly extending the gigabit capacities of fiber in order to build reliable, robust 5G GWA and Smart City networks anywhere, anytime."

The Siklu mmWave GWA products family will be showcased at ISC West Las Vegas, March 17-20, booth #1057 and WISPAMERICA Dallas, March 16-19, booth #103.

About Siklu
Siklu delivers multi-gigabit wireless fiber connectivity in urban, suburban, and rural areas. Operating in the mmWave bands, Siklu's wireless solutions are used by leading service providers and system integrators to provide 5G Gigabit Wireless Access services. In addition, Siklu solutions are ideal for Smart City projects requiring extra capacity, such as video security, WiFi backhaul, and municipal network connectivity, all over one network. Thousands of Siklu carrier-grade systems are delivering interference-free performance worldwide. Easily installed on street-fixtures or rooftops, these radios have been proven to be the ideal solution for networks requiring fast and simple deployment of secure, wireless fiber. www.siklu.com.

Press Contacts


Shiri Butnaru

Dave Sumi

Director of Marketing, Siklu

VP Marketing, Siklu

shiri.b@siklu.com

dave.s@siklu.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1090090/Siklu_GWA_Partner_Excellence_Awards_2019.jpg

