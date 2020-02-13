Left Menu
DERMALOG Provides the World's First Biometric Border Control System With Integrated Fever Detection

  • Bangkok
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 18:40 IST
  • Created: 13-02-2020 18:40 IST

The spread of coronavirus shows that in today's world of fast global travel, outbreaks of infectious diseases can cross national borders within the shortest time. DERMALOG has developed the first biometric border control system with integrated fever detection, identifying potentially infected travelers right at border entrance to contain epidemics. The latest innovation of the German company has now been presented to the public for the first time in Thailand.

As the first country in the world, Thailand has introduced a pilot for a new fever detection system, fully integrated into its biometric border control. The new solution was demonstrated to the press by the Thai Immigration Bureau deputy commissioner, Pol Maj-Gen Surapong Chaichan at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok on February 12.

From now on, the biometric border control system in Don Mueang can capture not only fingerprints and faces, but also measures the body temperature of travelers who pass through the related counters. The temperature is displayed on the border officer's screen and, if someone with fever is detected, the officer is automatically informed and can send the affected person for a health check.

DERMALOG, the supplier of the biometric border control system, has developed a special fever camera, which is fully integrated into the Thai entry-exit system. It automatically measures the exact temperature of the traveler while standing in front of the border counter. The high fever-detection accuracy at a distance of up to 1.5 m, is one of the system's outstanding features.

Border counters are the perfect spot for such fever checks, as travelers stop here one by one for a moment. DERMALOG's solution provides more accurate and precise results than camera systems that capture several travelers simultaneously. This makes the Thai borders more secure, also against the coronavirus.

Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com)

Press contact
DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH
Sven Böckler
Press Relations
+49(0)40-4132270
info@dermalog.com
www.dermalog.com

