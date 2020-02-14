Left Menu
Cybernet Announces World's First Antimicrobial Touch Glass on a Medical Grade Computer

  14-02-2020
  • Created: 14-02-2020 01:31 IST
Cybernet is excited to announce the world's first fully antimicrobial medical computer. Cybernet's medical grade computers have always featured a housing with antimicrobial properties baked directly into the resin, and now can offer a fully antimicrobial touch glass as well, so the entire device is 100% protected against the formation of bacteria.

The antimicrobial touch glass will be available on 20", 22", and 24" models. It has been tested and received certification from the FDA for both food and medical device use, and have passed the Fungal Resistance Tests for Aspergillus, Penicillium, and Chaetomium fungi. This breakthrough glass will be available immediately on the CyberMed S series and NB series medical computers.

This technology is similar to the technology used on the CyberMed Rx medical tablet's antimicrobial touch glass, which was also a world's first upon its release 3 years ago. This is the first time that this technology has been applied to such a large touchscreen, and is an important breakthrough as EMR software and touchscreen computers has become near ubiquitous in healthcare facilities.

"The development of this antimicrobial touch glass is just another technological innovation that Cybernet has brought to the HIT space," said Ali Bagheri, VP of Global Operations at Cybernet. "When you think about it, the glass on an all-in-one computer is one of the most touched surfaces in a hospital. It just made sense for us to protect that surface with an antimicrobial agent."

The technology used to create the touch glass is a patented process that bonds the antimicrobial properties to the glass, meaning it will never degrade or wipe off, even after the use of chemical disinfectants. Preventing the spread of disease within a hospital has been a difficult battle for healthcare facilities over the years, and this is another tool in that fight for clinicians to use.

About Cybernet Manufacturing

Cybernet was founded in 1996 with a goal to bring compact computers to a variety of industries including Healthcare, Industrial & Enterprise markets. Cybernet's mission is to provide the most versatile, reliable, and secure computers for their intended vertical markets. For over 20 years, Cybernet computers have met and exceeded medical and industrial standards. Cybernet is privately held with 450+ employees worldwide. For more information on Cybernet Manufacturing take a look at their website www.cybernet.us.

Greg Daurio
1-888-600-8000 x224
gdaurio@cybernet.us

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/813685/Cybernet_Manufacturing_Logo.jpg

