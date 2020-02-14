Left Menu
Mighty Winnings This Maha Shivaratri on KhelPlay Rummy

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 23:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 23:07 IST
Single or taken, everyone is enthusiastic to party all night today on Valentine's Day, eventually going broke just in the middle of the month. But there is nothing to worry about because KhelPlay Rummy is back again with power packed Maha Shivaratri Tournaments, as intensifying as the spirit of the legendary Almighty of our land - Shiv Bhagwan.

With grand occasions come great opportunities to play online Rummy games. The Maha Shivaratri Tournaments are for those who have sharp Rummy skills to win from a whopping sum of Rs. 9 Lakhs. Rummy fanatics have to play the Qualifiers from 17th to 20th February, 2020 at 4:35 PM every day with a Rs. 50 Buy-in to win a Free Entry Ticket to the Finale Tournament and Cash Prizes from a sum of Rs. 1 Lakh. The Finale would be held on Maha Shivaratri on 21st February at 9:05 PM and would have a big Cash Prize pool of Rs. 5 Lakhs to win from.

That's not all. For those Rummy lovers who keep up all night playing Rummy on Maha Shivaratri, KhelPlay Rummy has scheduled three more Night Tournaments after the Finale at 12:05 AM, 2:05 AM and 4:05 AM wherein the enthusiastic Players can win from a total Cash Prize pool of Rs. 3 Lakhs at an entry fee of just Rs. 50 per Tournament.

With four Qualifiers, one Finale and three Night Tournaments, it's a gala of a Maha Shivaratri on KhelPlay Rummy when skilled Rummy Players can play and win massive Cash Prizes. 

Like always, online Rummy Players are going to experience a plethora of Tournaments and Offers from KhelPlay Rummy throughout the month. Do glance through their Promotions Page for more information on these offers and their terms & conditions.

About Khel Group

Khel Group is a popular gaming company that offers Rummy and Fantasy games. They attract gaming enthusiasts from all age groups with high level skill based online games. They believe in transparency, high quality, confidentiality and trusted user experience.

Khel Group offers its players every possible format of Indian Rummy games like 10 cards Rummy, 13 cards Rummy, 21 cards Rummy and 27 cards Rummy. Along with Rummy, they are now all set to rule the field of Fantasy Cricket.

Website: https://www.khelplayrummy.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KhelplayRummy/
To Register, please visit: https://www.khelplayrummy.com/promotions

Media Contact:
Neha Achari
info@thekhelgroup.com
+91-22-62844400
Campaign Manager
Khel Group

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/718230/KhelPlay_Rummy_Logo.jpg

