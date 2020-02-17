HGC and Sri Lanka Telecom PLC sign MOU to accelerate SDN alliance interoperability

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC), a fully-fledged fixed-line operator and ICT service provider with extensive local and international network coverage, services and infrastructure, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Sri Lanka Telecom PLC (SLT), Sri Lanka's leading fixed-line operator and ICT service provider, marking the beginning of the two companies' collaboration on accelerated network integration and expansion using SDN technology.

HGC and SLT will work together to enhance interoperability with the goal of accelerating their customers' digitalization journey through inter-carrier network orchestration between the ASEAN and global communities, as well as network integration on HGC international marketplace by SDN.

The collaboration will enable HGC and SLT to leverage both companies' network resources and capabilities to expand their already-extensive network footprints while utilizing digital technology to provide customers with highly flexible connectivity. This marks an important step in expanding ASEAN connectivity on the SDN-enabled marketplace and demonstrates the elastic flexibility of the company's network provision across carriers. HGC's SDN alliance also enhances interoperability between service providers by riding on HGC's carrier-to-carrier API hub, which is built on SDN architecture.

In addition, the alliance will provide ASEAN and global customers with quick and easy on-demand capacity to access HGC PoPs covering Hong Kong, Myanmar, Singapore, London and Los Angeles, as well as SLT PoPs around the globe and Data Centers based in Colombo — within just a few clicks through HGC international marketplace by SDN, anytime and anywhere. It also complements SLT's existing portfolio of network services, by providing direct, dynamic connectivity to the world's largest cloud providers, such as AWS, Microsoft Azure and Alibaba Cloud; and access to global Internet Exchanges.

Mahinda Samarasinha, SLT's General Manager of Carrier Business said: "We are delighted to announce the start to collaborate on interoperability with HGC. By leveraging both SLT's and HGC's ICT capabilities and global expertise, our corporate customers can enjoy innovative solutions, on-demand services and quick and easy flexible connectivity, giving them the edge in the digital transformation race in both ASEAN and global communities."

Ravindran Mahalingam, HGC's SVP of International Business, said: "The collaboration between HGC and SLT further strengthens HGC's dedication in cultivating SDN federation starting from the ASEAN region, as well as highlighting both companies' efforts to address the customers future connectivity requirements. The robust marketplace not only creates a new business model for infrastructure providers to unite and strategically increase profitability through maximizing capability allocation, acting as a white-label platform, it also boosts competitiveness by providing increased agility throughout the telecommunications ecosystem while providing scalable network access for the ASEAN market."

Contact us to learn more: ibmarketing@hgc-intl.com

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international fixed-line operator. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 22 overseas offices, with business over 5 continents. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

To learn more, please visit HGC's website at: www.hgc.com.hk

About Sri Lanka Telecom PLC

Sri Lanka Telecom PLC. (SLT) is the leading Digital Lifestyle Service Provider in Sri Lanka that provides a full range of ICT facilities and services in the areas of voice, data, broadband, wholesale, enterprise, TV and mobile services. SLT has been recognized by the top Enterprises and SMEs in Sri Lanka as the best and most reliable ICT Solutions Provider. Also, the company was entrusted by other telecommunications operators in the country as the wholesaler of choice and the best network provider. SLT's 'Enterprise Solutions' encompass the entire gamut of next generation voice, networking, data hosting and managed services to facilitate local enterprises and SME businesses to compete in the global arena.

SLT launched its global brand "Xyntac" in order to better position itself in the global market as a true global carrier. Accordingly, Xyntac will promote Voice, Data & Connectivity and innovative Digital services with its product portfolio to cater the ever evolving global market requirement. Xyntac (www.xyntac.com) will operate as an SBU of SLT and expand to cater to the global wholesale community.

To learn more, please visit SLT's website at: www.slt.lk

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.