ClimaCell Launches Weather Assistant Consumer App on Android

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Boston
  • |
  Updated: 17-02-2020 13:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 13:00 IST

Today ClimaCell, the weather technology company, is excited to launch its Weather Assistant app on Android.

ClimaCell's app is a free consumer app that helps people better plan their lives around the weather. Initially launched in 2019 on iOS, ClimaCell's Weather Assistant has already generated just under 3K ratings in the app store with an average rating of 4.6 stars out of 5. Download Here.

While expanding to Android presents an exciting global growth opportunity, one market in particular to benefit from Weather Assistant is India as more than 90% of phones in the country are on Android. With a lack of hyper-local and actionable weather forecasting capabilities in the region, Indians now have access to an entirely new way to see and plan for life amidst volatile weather.

The magic of Weather Assistant is a combination of hyper accurate forecasts down to the street level detail in real-time, in addition to its ability to send actionable alerts to users. For instance, users receive alerts from Weather Assistant such as "it will stop raining in Delhi's Main Ba'azar in 17 minutes" or "it will start raining in 25 minutes in Mumbai's Gateway of India."

"We initially built Weather Assistant because even though there are plenty of existing weather apps on the market people were still having trouble making decisions about their daily schedule or upcoming plans based on the weather," said Effie Arditi, Chief Product Officer at ClimaCell. "Weather Assistant solves the problem by integrating people's schedules and activities with hyper-local weather forecasts so people can better plan ahead, and that's why we're so excited to expand into the global Android market today."

Users are also able to connect Weather Assistant to their calendar and get updates if the weather changes. For instance, if a user schedules an outdoor party for a certain time during the week when the forecast calls for clear skies and sun, Weather Assistant will send an alert to the user and to all the event attendees if the forecast changes so changes can be made ahead of time.

Weather Assistant is free to download at this link, and in addition to showing current and future hyper local weather, the app also shows air quality, humidity, wind, cloudiness, and visibility.

About ClimaCell

With its AI-powered intelligence engine, ClimaCell automates operational decision making and action plans based on the business impact of historical, real time, and future weather. Having more than doubled its employee headcount in 2019 in addition to 7x sales growth, ClimaCell is on an aggressive growth path towards revolutionizing the weather industry.

Unique to the weather industry, ClimaCell fuses a proprietary big data collection and analysis platform with exclusive modelling techniques to create MicroWeather OS - an array of products that are providing clients hyper local weather data and invaluable business insights to create the best weather intelligence engine for businesses.

ClimaCell's patented MicroWeather technology engine is powered by Weather of Things data - wireless signals, connected cars, airplanes, drones and IoT devices. This data is combined with proprietary AI-driven models to help industries such as aviation, construction, energy, on-demand, outdoor events, transportation, UAS and utilities to make better decisions that impact everything from operational efficiency to profitability, safety and the bottom line.

