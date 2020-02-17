Left Menu
Development News Edition

Frost & Sullivan Intelligent Mobility Summit to Explore Transformative Impact of CASE Convergence on the Mobility Ecosystem

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 15:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 15:48 IST
Frost & Sullivan Intelligent Mobility Summit to Explore Transformative Impact of CASE Convergence on the Mobility Ecosystem

 Automakers are turning to connectivity, autonomous, shared and electric (CASE) technologies amid a clamour for vehicles that can fit into customers' seamlessly connected lifestyles. CASE also reduces accident rates, lowers emissions and creates new revenue streams in the mobility ecosystem. But while CASE convergence is already catalysing opportunities for growth and innovation, it is also triggering widespread disruption. In the process, it is compelling automakers to redefine established roadmaps, platform strategies, vehicle design and architecture, value chains, and business models.

For a deeper understanding of how CASE will impact the mobility landscape and its key stakeholders, this year's edition of Frost & Sullivan's flagship Intelligent Mobility event will focus on connectivity, autonomous, shared, electric and digital transformation trends. The event, now in its 12th consecutive year, will be held at London's Royal Garden Kensington on 2 July 2020.

To register for the event or to view the agenda, please visit: https://www.intelligentmobilityevent.com/london/2020/

Wide-ranging panel discussions will capture the many facets of the ongoing transformation, including next-generation connected and autonomous car platforms, implications of the electric revolution, the future of freight mobility, the digital transformation of the automotive industry, the advent of mega mobility players and the car of the future.

CASE applications are expected to boost automotive manufacturers' profitability over the life cycle of the vehicle, across both ownership and usership models. Simultaneously, new business models—features-on-demand and in-vehicle commerce—are poised to convert the car into a hub of services. This will support more personalised in-vehicle experiences and generate multiple revenue streams.

"Leveraging the new revenue opportunities created by CASE will require a complete overhaul of current value creation models centred on vehicle sales and associated after-sales services," said Julia Saini, Associate Partner at Frost & Sullivan. "Instead, new paradigms are expected to evolve from a value creation model that extends throughout the life cycle of the vehicle. This, in turn, will require greater cohesion in the development of upstream and downstream services in the industry."

As CASE gains momentum, automakers will seek partnerships outside the traditional value chain, most notably with technology companies. This will shake up the value chain, potentially undermining the dominant position of automakers. At the same time, automakers will continue to be challenged by uncertainties over returns on investment, rapidly evolving technologies, and untested business models.

As in all customer-facing businesses, connectivity will be a mega enabler in optimising customer experiences. Data generated by connected cars will link vehicle owners and users to an ecosystem of personalised services. For automakers, data monetisation models will enable advances in processes and performance, while incubating a host of new customer segments, markets and revenue channels.

"Overall, cross-industry collaborations and partnerships with non-traditional participants will surge as automakers start developing next-generation CASE platforms," said Saini. "As they begin recalibrating their roadmaps for connected, autonomous, shared and electric services, their focus will be as much on short-term gains as it will be on building a strong foundation that will future-proof their business models."

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

For further information, please contact:
Kristina Menzefricke
Frost & Sullivan
T: +(44) (0)20 8996 8589
kristina.menzefricke@frost.com
http://ww2.frost.com

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

CCI approves acquisition of WABCO Holdings by ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Fair trade regulator CCI has approved the acquisition of WABCO Holdings Inc. WABCO by ZF Friedrichshafen AG. As per a combination notice filed with the Competition Commission of India CCI, ZF will acquire 100 percent shares in WABCO via its...

Countries evacuating nationals from China coronavirus areas

A growing number of countries around the world are evacuating or planning to evacuate diplomatic staff and citizens from parts of China hit by the new coronavirus.Following are some countries evacuation plans, and how they aim to manage the...

Four stabbed at marriage function in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Four people were seriously injured when they were stabbed by a youth following a dispute at a marriage function in Muzaffarnagars Bhup Kheri village, police said on Monday. Police said the incident took place on Sunday night when guests wer...

Twenty-four killed in Burkina Faso church attack: governor

Ouagadougou, Feb 17 AFP Gunmen have killed 24 people and wounded 18 in an attack on a Protestant church in a village in northern Burkina Faso, the regional governor said Monday. A group of armed terrorists burst into the village of Pansi, i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020