Confirmtkt Launches Free Cancellation Protection on Train Bookings

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Bangalore
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 16:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 16:42 IST
Confirmtkt Launches Free Cancellation Protection on Train Bookings

Underlining its commitment to providing customers a seamless experience while booking train tickets, Confirmtkt, the Bangalore-based online train ticket discovery and booking engine, has recently introduced Free Cancellation Protection on its platform. With this, Confirmtkt becomes the first-ever platform to offer free cancellation on train bookings. On opting for this protection, users are entitled to get full refund at the time of cancellation without any questions asked. Users opting for the 'Free Cancellation Protection' can cancel their train tickets 4 hours before the departure or until the chart preparation.

Tatkal passengers can also avail full refund on cancellation while the 'Free Cancellation Protection' is not applicable for current reservation booking tickets as of now. In case of partial cancellations, the full refund would be equal to the base fare of the cancelled passenger only.

Sharing his insights,Dinesh Kumar Kotha, Co-founder & CEO of Confirmtkt, said, "Most of us have come across the situation when we had to cancel our tickets due to unforeseen changes in the travel plan. In such cases, customers are usually required to pay hefty cancellation fees depending on how late they cancel the tickets. With the new Free Cancellation Protection, we would no longer charge any cancellation processing fee for train ticket bookings. Unlike other platforms, users can avail full refund Confirmtkt, thereby enjoying a certain level of flexibility."

Confirmtkt uses advanced graph-based technology and utilizes multiple quotas available for travel by the Indian railways to give its users a better chance of getting a ticket even for last-minute bookings. The alternate travel options suggested by Confirmtkt would include options on the same train, options combining different trains, a combination of train and bus. Currently the platform serves about 5 million users monthly and books about 30,000 tickets per day. The platform is available in English and 7 other regional languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam and Bengali.

About Confirmtkt

Confirmtkt, a Bangalore-based online train ticket discovery and booking engine delivers a seamless search and booking experience to travellers. Catering primarily to budget travellers using smartphones, the platform has a one-of-its-kind feature of predicting the status on waitlisted tickets and suggesting alternate travel options to them in case of unavailability of direct connecting trains. Confirmtkt is the brainchild of Sripad Vaidya and Dinesh Kumar Kotha and was commenced in March 2015 with an intention to assure a confirmed train ticket to its customers to travel anywhere in India. Confirmtkt has received awards like MBillionth award and the NASSCOM award for its innovative products.

Media Contact:
Bhavna Bhatia
bhavna.bhatia@value36oindia.com
+91-8587924461
Associate Account Director
Value360 Communications Pvt Ltd

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1091150/ConfirmTkt_Logo.jpg

