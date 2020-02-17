Left Menu
Saudi Arabia Sends Support for China to Fight the New Coronavirus

 The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has pledged its full support to combatting Coronavirus (COVID-19) with six joint contracts to provide medical assistance in China. The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) has been tasked with providing this assistance in a spirit of humanitarian cooperation with China.

The contracts were initiated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief). The initiative has been coordinated with the Embassy of People's Republic of China in the Kingdom.

The project envisages that 1,159 medical devices will be provided, including ultrasound machines, non-invasive ventilators, defibrillators, patient monitors, infusion pumps, injection pumps and continuous renal replacement therapy. Medical protective masks and isolation suits will also be provided.

"This initiative reflects the strong deep historical relations between Saudi Arabia and China," said His Excellency, Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah. "The Kingdom strives to fight crises facing countries and communities. It is always aiming to support stability and sustainable development around the world."

Welcoming the initiative, the Chinese Ambassador to the Kingdom, His Excellency Chen Weiqing said: "This shipment will be of huge support to doctors and to the population of Wuhan city and other areas. It reflects the kind sentiments of the people and government of Saudi Arabia towards China and its people."

The Ambassador went on to say that solidarity is the best way to face the challenges of diseases.

On February 10, 2020, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Royal Highness King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud directed KSrelief to do all it could to assist the Chinese authorities and provide urgent support. This initiative further demonstrates the commitment of Saudi Arabia to providing urgent humanitarian and medical assistance when most needed.

