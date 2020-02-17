Left Menu
Development News Edition

LayerHost.com, Global Leader in DDoS Mitigated Hosting Services, Announces 4Tbps DDoS Mitigation in Los Angeles

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 22:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 22:30 IST

"nofollow" >LayerHost, Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and a global leader in DDoS mitigated hosting services, has announced the public release of their 4Tbps DDoS mitigation service. In anticipation of the continued growth distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, LayerHost is providing a groundbreaking service that can absorb "nofollow" >DDoS attacks up to 4Tbps.

In February of 2018, GitHub experienced the largest known DDoS attack to date at 1.35 Tbps. The attack took one of the world's most popular and trafficked sites down for about 10 minutes intermittently. "Between 17:21 and 17:30 UTC on February 28th we identified and mitigated a significant volumetric DDoS attack. [...] It was an amplification attack using the memcached-based approach described above that peaked at 1.35Tbps via 126.9 million packets per second," "nofollow" >GitHub said.

Experts anticipate that these attacks will only get larger and more disruptive as time passes. Through the activity of Anonymous and other "hacktivist" groups, the technology to take down a website through a DDoS attack is increasing rapidly. Many experts believe that larger DDoS attacks have already occurred, but the victim companies or agencies have kept the attack secret to prevent any public concern.

By providing 4 Tbps DDoS mitigation, "nofollow" >LayerHost is able to protect their clients at a level that exceeds any attack known to date.

The LayerHost DDoS mitigation service key features include:

  1. The ability to handle multiple attacks at the same time.
  2. "Always On" technology, as opposed to competitors on-demand or on request protection.
  3. No Null Routes (or black hole routes) during the attack(s).
  4. GRE and Direct Connect DDoS mitigation available.

"Simply put, it's not a matter of 'if', it's a matter of 'when'," said Mohamad Kazah, CEO of LayerHost. "We're offering a service that is already ahead of the most severe attacks known to date, both publicly and some that we're aware of privately. The relative simplicity of DDoS attacks makes them a favorite of persons and organizations that just want to inconvenience a website owner."

Customer's Input on LayerHost's mitigation service:

"My company was one of the first to adopt LayerHost's 4 Tbps DDoS mitigation service," said Premesh C., CEO of a Genius Guard. "We'd been attacked at least seven times and everything else we tried failed. We haven't had any downtime due to a DDoS attack since we put the LayerHost system in place. It's the right answer for our company."

LayerHost is offering a "nofollow" >Free Month of service of their 4Tbps DDoS mitigation as a proof-of-concept. Interested? Please contact "nofollow" >sales@layerhost.com or call "nofollow" >+1-833-247-HOST (4678).

Media Contact:
Mohamad Kazah
Phone: +1-833-247-4678
Email: "nofollow" >press@layerhost.com

Related Files

"nofollow" >los-angeles-data-center.pdf

"nofollow" >houston-data-center.pdf

Related Links

"nofollow" >DDoS Mitigation

"nofollow" >Dedicated Servers

Related Video

"nofollow" >http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RLQbj3wE1bo

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath Singh urges shipbuilding DPSUs performance to compete at international level

Defence Minister Rajanth Singh on Monday reviewed the performance of four Defence Public Sector Undertakings DPSUs engaged in shipbuilding and urged them further strive to become world-class and compete at international level. Singh appreci...

Alok Tewari takes over as Chief Commissioner of Delhi Customs Zone

Alok Tewari on Monday took over as Chief Commissioner, Delhi Customs Zone.A 1988 batch IRS CCE, Tewari has taken over upon transfer of OP Dadhich, Pr. Chief Commissioner.Alok Tewari, IRS CCE, 1988 batch takes over as Chief Commissioner, Del...

Punjab govt sets 15 days deadline for urban local bodies to make cities garbage-free

Putting the issue of sanitation high on agenda, Local Bodies Minister in the state Brahm Mohindra on Monday set a 15 days deadline for all the Urban Local Bodies ULBs to make the cities garbage free by ensuring 100 per cent lifting of garba...

Minister Awhad uses cuss words against reporter; apologies

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on Monday allegedly used cuss words against areporter on duty, but later apologised citing misunderstanding.According to sources, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had organised a meeting of its state minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020