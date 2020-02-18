Left Menu
Development News Edition

Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Vonage as Asia-Pacific Communications Platform as a Service Provider of the Year

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 11:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 11:22 IST

 The Vonage API Platform, formerly known as Nexmo the Vonage API Platform, was honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2019 Asia-Pacific Communications Platform as a Service Provider of the Year Award.

Krishna Baidya, Head of Customer Contact Research, Digital Transformation Practice - Asia Pacific at Frost & Sullivan, said that Vonage's focus on developing innovative solutions, local market understanding and early investments are the cornerstone of its success in the Asia-Pacific region.

"Vonage's platform abstracts the complexities of global communications networks and delivers voice, video, messaging and authentication capabilities in the form of APIs that developers can easily embed into applications with low risk and as a service model that fosters innovation," Baidya noted.

Vonage's communications APIs allow developers to build innovative communication experiences, from SMS to voice to video and beyond, directly into their existing applications. Currently, the Vonage API platform has more than 825,000 registered developers and offers a full suite of programmable voice, video, messaging and email services to forward-thinking businesses throughout the Asia-Pacific market and worldwide. Through its partners, Vonage's platform is at the center of many notable transformational projects in the region and a de facto for startups.

"Such success across sectors has also enabled Vonage to grow its revenue in the region by more than 50% and increase its contribution toward global revenue significantly," Baidya added.

"We are proud to be recognized as the 2019 Asia-Pacific Communications Platform as a Service Provider of the Year," said Sunny Rao, Vonage VP and General Manager for the Vonage API Platform in APAC. "This honor emphasizes our commitment to providing flexible business communications solutions that empower companies to build the unique solutions they need to meet the needs of their customers across all channels and build meaningful, memorable experiences."

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends. The short-listed companies were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators, which include revenue growth, market share and growth in market share, leadership in product innovation, marketing strategy and business development strategy.

About Frost & Sullivan
For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

About Vonage
Vonage (Nasdaq: VG) is redefining business communications once again. We're making communications more flexible, intelligent, and personal, to help enterprises the world over, stay ahead. We provide unified communications, contact centers and programmable communications APIs, built on the world's most flexible cloud communications platform. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, our flexible approach helps us to better serve the growing collaboration, communications, and customer experience needs of companies, across all communications channels.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

Vonage Media Contact:
Karen Pasqual
Litmus PR
+65 9120 4931
karen@litmuspr.com.sg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Long-serving Australia boss Pitt to resign after "difficult" year

Golf Australia GA are looking for a new CEO in the wake of long-serving boss Stephen Pitts resignation on Tuesday as the national governing body grapples with a major restructuring that pressured their bottom line.After 11 years in the role...

Can't wait to get Virat out, announces fit-again Boult

There are no half measures for fit-again New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult who is ready to challenge India captain Virat Kohli on his return to international cricket during the two-Test series starting here on Friday. Boult was out of ...

China to waive tariffs on US medical imports amid virus outbreak

Beijing, Feb 18 AFP China will waive trade-war tariffs on imports of selected US medical equipment from March 2, the government said Tuesday, as the country battles to contain the new coronavirus epidemic. More than 72,000 people have been ...

CPI(M) slams cases against social media users in J-K

The CPIM on Tuesday slammed the government over FIRs being registered against social media users in Jammu and Kashmir and said that while it was touting normalcy in the union territory, it was charging people who used the Internet which was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020