Left Menu
Development News Edition

ZTE Releases Industry Unique SuperDSS Solution for Tri-RAT Dynamic Spectrum Sharing

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Shenzhen
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 13:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 13:15 IST

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today released its SuperDSS solution, the industry's unique solution for tri-RAT dynamic spectrum sharing. It is a big innovation step forward of the Magic Radio Pro solution in the 5G era to achieve multi-RAT spectrum sharing when legacy FDD bands are getting refarmed for 5G. Capable of dynamic spectrum sharing among both 2G/4G/5G and 3G/4G/5G, SuperDSS is an ideal way of fast 5G deployment and at the same time offering legacy voice service experiences over 1800MHz or 2100MHz band, so as to maximize spectrum return on investment.

ZTE leverages its cutting-edge technologies and rich commercial deployment experiences in the field of spectrum sharing to launch this tri-RAT dynamic spectrum sharing solution, as a part of its famous Magic Radio Pro solution, in addition to the dual-RAT ones, offering operators with much more flexibility of 5G deployment, leading technology innovation in this field once again.

ZTE's SuperDSS supports 2G/4G/5G or 3G/4G/5G full dynamic sharing at the same time over 1800MHz or 2100MHz band, for use of spectrum also by 2G or 3G on demand while giving as many spectrum resources as possible for LTE and NR, which offers both legacy voice service and 5G service with optimal balance. Taking 20MHz bandwidth as an example, at least one UMTS carrier is reserved for UMTS users' voice requirement, so the 4G/5G DSS can only be performed in 15MHz bandwidth, while with ZTE SuperDSS, 3G, 4G and 5G can share all of the 20MHz bandwidth, and the UMTS carrier bandwidth can be adjusted in real time according to service requirements.

ZTE Magic Radio Pro solution is the industry's most comprehensive multi-RAT dynamic spectrum sharing solution, offering dynamic spectrum sharing for up to seven scenarios with five radio access technologies (GSM, UMTS, LTE, NB-IoT and NR). As a leader of innovation in this field, ZTE has accumulated rich experiences in multi-RAT dynamic spectrum sharing since 2014, helping operators improve user experiences and market competitiveness and enabling smooth phase-out of legacy technologies and smooth phase-in of new ones with great improvement of investment efficiency for the operators.

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, operators, companies and public sector customers. As a part of ZTE's strategy, the company is committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries.

Media Contacts:
Margaret Ma
ZTE Corporation 
Tel: +86 755 26775189
Email: ma.gaili@zte.com.cn

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Preacher Indurikar Maharaj apologises for remarks

Marathi kirtankar preacher Nivrutti Maharaj Indurikar on Tuesday tendered anapology over his remarks on the timing of intercourse and gender of child, seeking to end a controversy on the issue.His apology came after state minister Bachchu K...

WRAPUP 4-Head of hospital dies in coronavirus epicentre; global economic impact spreads

The head of a leading hospital in Chinas central city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, died of the disease on Tuesday while South Korea announced an economic emergency and Singapore Airlines slashed flights.Chinese state...

Traffic disrupted on Jammu-Srinagar Highway after unclaimed box found

Traffic was disrupted on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Tuesday after an unclaimed box was found lying in the Banihal belt of Ramban district, officials said.A Road Opening Party ROP rushed to the spot and traffic was stopped immedi...

Irdai says 'yet to get' proposal from LIC on IPO

Insurance watchdog Irdai is yet to get any proposal from life insurance behemoth LIC on an initial public offering but feels a listing is better from a governance perspective, chairman S C Khuntia said on Tuesday. He also said that there is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020