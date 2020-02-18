ResellerClub Turns 14, Celebrates With Big Birthday Bash Sale on Web Hosting and Servers

ResellerClub, an Endurance International Group company and a provider of web hosting, domains and other web presence products completes its 14th year in the industry. To celebrate this milestone, the brand is offering discounts of up to 60% on web hosting till 21st February, 2020.

Here are the discount details of the Big Birthday Bash sale:

Shared Hosting - Up to 60% off

Reseller Hosting - Up to 60% off

Cloud Hosting - Up to 60% off

VPS - Up to 60% off

Dedicated Servers - Up to 55% off

WordPress Hosting - Up to 35% off

Speaking about the sale, Manish Dalal, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Endurance International Group, said, "We feel privileged to have completed 14 years in this industry and we owe it all to our customers - the ones who've been with us right from the start as well as the ones who have joined us recently. Each one counts. To show our gratitude to our customers and welcome new ones, we're offering discounts of up to 60% on web hosting as part of our Big Birthday Bash sale.

ResellerClub is all about enabling web professionals. The web pro community of designers and developers have been and will continue to be at the center of everything we do. The Big Birthday Bash sale is a fantastic opportunity to get our products at affordable prices. We're certain the sale will be hugely beneficial to this community. We want to celebrate with you in a big way."

The Big Birthday Bash sale offers discounts of up to 60% on web hosting and servers. The sale is currently live and will continue till 21st February. It is one of the biggest sales of the year for ResellerClub.

To know more about the Big Birthday Bash sale please visit:india.resellerclub.com.

About ResellerClub

ResellerClub was founded with the objective of offering domain names and hosting products to web designers, developers and web hosts. Today, ResellerClub offers products and services that a web professional can use to enable small businesses to build a meaningful web presence. ResellerClub offers Shared Hosting, Cloud Hosting, Dedicated Servers, VPS, email, backup, security and more with multi-brand options in many of these categories to empower choice. ResellerClub also offers a comprehensive solution to register and manage 350+ gTLDs, ccTLDs and new domains. Through the platform customized for web professionals, ResellerClub envisions provisioning the widest variety of web presence products, PaaS and SaaS-based tools.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. helps millions of small businesses worldwide with products and technology to enhance their online web presence, email marketing, business solutions, and more. The Endurance family of brands includes: Constant Contact, Bluehost, HostGator, and Domain.com, among others. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Endurance employs over 3,800 people across the United States, Brazil, India and the Netherlands. For more information, visit: www.endurance.com.

