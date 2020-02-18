AutomationEdge Kicks-off User World Summit 2020 With the Launch of CogniBot

AutomationEdge, the leading AI-Driven Integrated IT Automation, and Robotic Process Automation platform held the two-day annual user summit on Feb 4-5 in Mumbai with most diverse global delegate attendance to date. Customers and partners across North America and as far away as the Philippines and numerous European and Middles East nations participated in 20 sessions, keynotes and panels as well as hands-on training over the multi-day event. Sessions covered topics such as hyper-automation, empowering shared services with intelligent automation, AI for autonomous IT and scaling RPA.

The summit kicked-off with the launch of AutomationEdge CogniBot - that enables Autonomous IT powered with AI. The launch was live-streamed globally during the Keynote of AutomationEdge CEO, Uday Birajdar; visit www.automationedge.ai for more details.

"A user summit is a major milestone for a company and equally important for its users to stay updated," quoted Uday Birajdar, CEO & Co-founder, AutomationEdge. "We chose to have this annual user summit as we believe knowledge and communication are imperative for any transformation. This user summit is one of a kind event that illuminates attendees with knowledge from diverse faculties; it also enables users to communicate directly with the product team and better tailor their digital transformation goals. From sessions and keynotes to panels and networking, the conference provided a wealth of information, tips, and advice that participants can now put into practice within their organizations."

The User Summit was designed on a theme of hyper-automation that was conceptualized by Gartner last year. The featured speakers included Anup Purohit, CIO- Yes Bank, Prasad Badiwale, Joint President -Aditya Birla Group, Kirti Patil, Senior EVP - Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, Jitendra Agarwal, EVP - HDFC Life, Narendra Singh, AVP - ADITYA BIRLA FINANCIAL SHARED SERVICES, Fernando Baldin, Director Innovation -Quality S.A., Brasil, Sanyog Chaudhry, AVP - Enterprise Operations Transformation - Wipro, Vartul Mittal, Technology & Innovation Specialist.

AutomationEdge also recognized the customers, Borden Dairy, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, HDFC Life, Kotak Life and Infor with awards for their innovative implementation and scale of automation.

The major attraction of the summit this year was its overwhelming partner connect day. "AutomationEdge is known for its strong and loyal partner eco-system and so a partner connect day was a must," said Siva Juturi, EVP - Sales, Americas. Partners from across the globe attended the summit and presented their growth stories with AutomationEdge. The summit also recognized the partners for their performance and innovative implementation approach.

About AutomationEdge

AutomationEdge is the leading Hyper-automation Automation Platform that goes beyond RPA. AutomationEdge helps organizations automate, mundane, rule-based repetitive tasks, and enables employees to focus on smart & intelligent decisions. With strong built-in capabilities of Artificial Intelligence, Natural Language Understanding (NLU), and Machine Learning (ML), RPA, Data integration, and iPaaS, it can automate both IT and business operations. AutomationEdge is the only automation product mentioned in both the reports of Gartner - Magic Quadrant report for RPA and market guide for IT process automation. AutomationEdge is ranked high in the top 5 players in the Gartner peer insight report.

To learn more about AutomationEdge, the only ITPA and RPA solution, visit www.automationedge.com

Media Contact:

Nilesh Shroff

nilesh.shroff@automationedge.com

+91-70306-95950

Manager Marketing

AutomationEdge Technologies Inc

