Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parallel Wireless to Deliver on Etisalat's OpenRAN Vision across Middle East, Asia and Africa

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Nashua
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 16:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 16:30 IST
Parallel Wireless to Deliver on Etisalat's OpenRAN Vision across Middle East, Asia and Africa
Representative Image

Parallel Wireless, Inc., the leading U.S.-based OpenRAN company delivering the world's only software-defined end-to-end 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G OpenRAN solution for coverage and capacity, today announced that Etisalat, one of the world's leading telecom groups in emerging markets with over 148 million subscribers, is set to trial Parallel Wireless 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G OpenRAN across its markets in Middle East, Asia and Africa.

Today's announcement is aligned with Etisalat Group objectives of achieving digital transformation with the deployment of best-in-class technologies to support 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G connectivity.

Parallel Wireless enables a shift to open, software-based, and virtualized OpenRAN network architectures to overcome deployment and cost challenges, while also delivering network agility and much lower deployment and maintenance cost.

The cloud-native and software-based Parallel Wireless OpenRAN approach across 'ALL G' significantly improves network economics by converging 'ALL G', including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, on to one unified software platform that is easy to manage. This eliminates the need to maintain siloed legacy networks dedicated to just one G service resulting in the OPEX cost reduction to maintain networks. This approach will allow Etisalat Group to modernize legacy networks for cost reduction and reduces the complexity and integration expense of rolling out multi-vendor 5G systems.

The Parallel Wireless OpenRAN has shown cost benefits while for the first time simultaneously delivering all 3 RAN technologies (2G, 3G, 4G/LTE) with:

  • By decoupling the programmable RAN software from the hardware and allowing it to run on general-purpose processing platforms, the multi-technology software-defined GPP-based OpenRAN base stations will allow Etisalat to deploy ALL G systems with fully virtualized 2G, 3G 4G technology that is software upgradable to 5G. Etisalat can run simultaneously 2G, 3G and 4G on the same base station to provide commercial data and voice services to Etisalat's customers, in urban and rural scenarios. Multi-technology RRUs are software-defined and can utilize any 3GPP-compliant RAN split to connect to any COTS vBBU enabling vendor interoperability and supplier cost reduction even further.
  • OpenRAN Controller, O-RAN compliant software, lowers the cost of RAN through simplification, automation via real-time SON, and full virtualization of networks. It will provide seamless mobility between different technologies, local breakout, and low latency for the best subscriber experience for Etisalat's customers. The software enables OpenRAN architecture by using standard-based and open interfaces, simplifies network management and integration of new RAN products into the core and enables a clear and cost-effective technology evolution.

Supporting quotes

Hatem Bamatraf, CTO, Etisalat International, said, "Today's announcement is a global achievement setting a technological benchmark across our markets. This is in line with our long-term strategy and vision of 'Driving the Digital Future to empower societies' that has translated to provide the best-in-class customer experience and deliver best value to our shareholders. The global trials of OpenRAN with Parallel Wireless reiterate Etisalat's commitment to our vision encouraging us to take the lead in OpenRAN by conducting field trials with various leading technology partners to create an innovative ecosystem in all of our markets. This is also the world's first 'ALL G' OpenRAN set to provide efficiency and cost benefits for 4G and 5G in addition to setting a roadmap for the next generation of telecom networks."

Amrit Heer, Sales Director, MENA, Parallel Wireless, said, "As one of the leading communication providers in the emerging markets, Etisalat understands the true potential of greater leverage to their business, in both high end and low-end markets with a greater buying power by shaping the telecom ecosystem and embracing new network architectures, such as OpenRAN. We are proud to have partnered with Etisalat for these engagements to deliver coverage and capacity without making extensive capital investments associated with legacy network deployments. We are proud to have been selected to support Etisalat in reimagining wireless infrastructure to be much lower cost ensuring access to innovative digital services in the region."

About Parallel Wireless

Parallel Wireless is the only U.S.-based company challenging the world's legacy vendors with the industry's only unified ALL G (5G/4G/3G/2G) software-enabled OpenRAN solution. Its cloud-native network software reimagines network economics for global mobile operators in both coverage and capacity deployments, while also paving the way to 5G. The company is engaged with 50+ leading operators worldwide. Parallel Wireless's innovation and excellence in multi-technology, open virtualized RAN solutions have been recognized with 65+ industry awards. For more information, visit: www.parallelwireless.com. Connect with Parallel Wireless on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Etisalat

Etisalat Group is one of the world's leading telecom groups in emerging markets, with a current market cap of AED 148 billion (USD 40.3 billion).

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Etisalat was established over four decades ago in the UAE as the country's first telecommunications service provider. An international blue-chip organisation, Etisalat provides innovative solutions and services to over 148 million customers in 16 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

Etisalat Group's vision of "Driving the Digital Future to empower societies" aims to provide best-in-class total customer experience domestically and internationally, deliver attractive returns to shareholders while investing in the long-term future of the company, and supporting economic development in all our operating markets. https://www.etisalat.ae/en/index.jsp

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1089331/Etisalat_and_Parallel_Wireless.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004727/PW_FullColor_CMYK_Logo.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan successfully tests nuclear-capable air launched cruise missile Ra'ad-II

Pakistan conducted a successful flight test of the air-launched nuclear-capable cruise missile Raad-II with a range of 600 km on Tuesday, significantly boosting the militarys deterrence capability on land and at sea. The Raad-II weapon syst...

UPDATE 1-Turkish court delivers surprise acquittal in landmark Gezi trial

A Turkish court on Tuesday ruled to acquit businessman Osman Kavala and eight other defendants over their alleged role in Gezi Park protests in 2013, in a case that had drawn strong criticism from Western allies and human rights groups. App...

Brazil oil workers to appeal labor court decision ruling strike at Petrobras as illegal

An oil workers federation plans to appeal a decision by Brazils labor court that declared a strike at state-run Petrobras illegal and abusive, according to a video released by the federation on social media. Brazils Superior Labor Court TST...

Mysterious toxic gas kills 14 people in Pakistan's Karachi

A mysterious toxic gas has killed at least 14 people and sickened several others in Pakistans southern port city of Karachi, police said on Tuesday. Authorities were alerted to the incident when the residents of Karachis Keamari area began ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020