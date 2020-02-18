Left Menu
Development News Edition

DERMALOG: LTO Opens New Digital Governance Solution in Metro Manila

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Manila
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 19:00 IST

The Philippine Land Transportation Office (LTO) has launched a new system to digitize and centralize all its services at its headquarters in Metro Manila. LTO Assistant Secretary Edgar Galvante attended the successful opening of the pilot project on February 17.

The new system, which is now operating in Metro Manila for the first time, integrates all LTO services in a single database and digital platform. It includes all relevant data of Philippine citizens for driver's license, car registration and even for penalty payment of committed offenses in one single system. This allows LTO to provide faster services and leads to significant cost savings in the future.

Thanks to the new solution, LTO employees can process citizen requests faster, as they obtain all information at a glance with just a few clicks. "The new system is one of the key steps on our way to becoming a frontline government agency showcasing fast and efficient public service for a progressive land transport sector," said Assistant Secretary Edgar Galvante from LTO at the ceremony on Monday.

The new digital platform of the Land Transportation Office was supplied by the German company DERMALOG including a new, state of the art datacenter in Metro Manila. DERMALOG has already provided the new driver's license and system to the Land Transportation Office in 2017. With a total of 32 security features and additional biometric features, it is the most secure document in the Philippines today. Up to 20,000 licenses are issued by LTO per day and about 14 million citizens already hold the new biometric driver's license. With the new digital platform, LTO and DERMALOG continue their successful cooperation.

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

Press contact
DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH
Sven Böckler
Press Relations
+49(0)40-4132270
info@dermalog.com
www.dermalog.com

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Apple virus warning shakes stocks, euro near three-year low

World stocks markets were knocked off record highs on Tuesday as two of the worlds mega-companies and Europes largest economy, Germany, reported damage from the coronavirus outbreak.Apples stock fell almost 6 in Frankfurt at one stage and W...

Netanyahu's trial to begin on March 17 - Israeli Justice Ministry

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus corruption trial will begin on March 17, two weeks after a national election, the Justice Ministry said on Tuesday.In a statement, the ministry said Netanyahu will be required to be present at the ...

NIA chargesheets two PoK residents associated with LeT for smuggling arms into J-K

The NIA has chargesheeted two Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir PoK residents associated with the banned Lashker-e-Taiba who were caught by the Army for allegedly smuggling arms and ammunition into Jammu and Kashmir from the higher reaches of Gulma...

People with HIV at higher risk of COPD

In a recent study, researchers found that people in Ontario living with HIV had a 34 percent higher incidence rate of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease COPD and were diagnosed with the disease about 12 years younger than HIV-negative in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020