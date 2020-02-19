Eurotech Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Everyware Cloud, its IoT Integration Platform for Data and Deployment Management

Based on its recent analysis of the global Internet of Things (IoT) platforms market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Eurotech S.p.A with the 2019 Global Growth, Innovation & Leadership Frost Radar Award for its Everyware Cloud IoT integration platform. The full-suite platform can be hosted in the cloud, on-premise in a data center or at the edge to access, manage, and update devices. Its edge portfolio comprises IoT Gateways, edge servers, and high-performance edge computers for various vertical (stationary and mobile) markets and applications.

As a leading company in enterprise-ready IoT open source, Eurotech is a significant contributor and committed founding member of a strong open source ecosystem, centered on the Eclipse IoT Working group. It is an initial contributor to open source projects like Eclipse Kura, an IoT Edge framework and application development environment for IoT gateways; and Eclipse Kapua, an IoT platform for device management and data integration with Cloud and IT applications.

"Eurotech leverages its remote device management capabilities to easily connect devices with cloud services and visually compose data flows for the edge to manage, analyze, and route data," said Dilip Sarangan, Industry Analyst. "With security at the core of its services and a microservice-oriented framework, it allows partners to create IoT solutions that enable customers to develop and deploy IoT solutions quickly."

The differentiating flexible IoT Gateway and Edge Middleware provide device abstraction, multi-cloud connectivity, field bus integration, and security, thereby aiding full lifecycle management of the edge devices. Using the MQTT protocol for data and device management, Eurotech eliminates additional complexity and requirements for device deployment and configuration. Besides, as Everyware Cloud can be deployed both in the cloud and on-premise, it supports real-time data management, application lifecycle management, and remote access and diagnostics on devices. Eurotech also offers Web service APIs using REST protocol, which helps devices connect with the cloud and deliver microservices.

"Real-time analytics and data management are essential for most industrial companies looking to integrate IoT in their operations. By enabling these services, Eurotech underlines its leadership in IoT platforms," noted Sarangan. "With a wealth of integration possibilities, including DB and ESB integration, message routing, pre-defined Kafka routes, and rich APIs, Eurotech bridges IoT operations with IT. This important service endows the company with a critical competitive edge and cements its leadership in IoT."

The Growth Innovation Leadership (GIL) best practice award is bestowed on companies that are market leaders that are at the forefront of innovation. These companies consolidate or grow their leadership position by continuously innovating and creating new products and solutions that serve the evolving needs of the customer base. These companies are also best positioned to expand the market by strategically broadening their product portfolio.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

"Eurotech has been delivering cutting edge distributed computing and IoT solutions for nearly three decades. Eurotech development teams in geographic regions worldwide are helping global customers accelerate their digital transformation," says Dusty Kramer, CEO Eurotech North America. "Our recent wins with enterprise customers and large system integrators within North America are leveraging Eurotech's integrated hardware, software, and professional services. These results are recognized by Frost & Sullivan analysis of IoT Platforms available within the market."

"We are proudly receiving this important recognition from Frost & Sullivan," commented Robert Andres, Chief Strategy Officer of Eurotech. "It is documenting the successful implementation of a strategy that is focusing on encapsulating the technical complexities of IIoT addressing the challenges and requirements of customers with demanding applications in as different verticals as industrial & manufacturing, utilities & energy, medical and transportation. The combination of our strong expertise and hardware offering in various vertical markets with our open IoT software architecture and ecosystem approach, does significantly reduce the risk and cost associated with designing, deploying and maintaining IoT solutions."

