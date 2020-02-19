Left Menu
PressReader enters into licensing agreement with Dow Jones

PressReader, the world's largest all-you-can-read newspaper and magazine platform, today announced a new licensing deal with Dow Jones and its flagship Wall Street Journal brand.

Under the terms of the deal, The Wall Street Journal's US digital replica daily edition will be made available to PressReader subscribers outside of the U.S. via PressReader.com and PressReader's award-winning iOS and Android app.

"We see this partnership as an opportunity to increase the reach of our U.S. digital replica edition globally, and to share our high-quality journalism with more people around the world," said Jonathan Wright, Global Managing Director, Dow Jones. "There has never been a more important time for people to access professional journalism. The Wall Street Journal is consistently cited as the most trusted newspaper in America. We see this deal as an important part of our efforts to continue to grow our brand and audiences globally."

Through the PressReader agreement, The Wall Street Journal will be positioned to further expand its global reach and attract new members to its WSJ.com platform by driving subscriptions through PressReader's established international network of brand partners. The network includes global hotel brands, international airlines, cruise ship customers and healthcare businesses. This includes millions of hotel guests, airline, cruise and ferry passengers, healthcare patients, and offshore crews who frequent Marriott hotels, AccorHotels, Cathay Pacific, British Airways, Air Canada, Le Centre Hospitalier de Luxembourg, Seabourn, and Uniworld cruise lines, to name just a few.

Commenting on the partnership, Alex Kroogman, the CEO of PressReader Group of Companies, noted: "PressReader has over the past 20 years, built a solid network of content, customers, and commercial partners which continues to deliver outstanding value to our publishing partners. This new partnership with The Wall Street Journal is a testament to the unique value we deliver. The Wall Street Journal is a highly respected and trusted name in journalism and is well regarded for its unparalleled analysis and unique reporting."

Recognized for its outstanding and accurate journalism with 38 Pulitzer prizes to its credit, The Wall Street Journal digital replica will bring tangible value to PressReader's discerning subscribers who appreciate the importance of premium news content.

The Wall Street Journal joins PressReader's prestigious collection of the world's best newspapers and magazines, which includes The Washington Post, The Globe and Mail, Newsweek, The Guardian, Forbes, Hearst Magazines, The Australian, Le Figaro, and El País .

As consumers continue to show a keen affinity for quality aggregated content, as evidenced by the success of Netflix and Spotify, PressReader looks to continue to attract premium content to its platform to fulfill readers' desires for trusted journalism on whatever platform they choose.

Notes to Editors

About Dow Jones
Dow Jones is a global provider of news and business information, delivering content to consumers and organizations around the world across multiple formats, including print, digital, mobile and live events. Dow Jones has produced unrivaled quality content for more than 130 years and today has one of the world's largest newsgathering operations globally. It produces leading publications and products including the flagship Wall Street Journal, America's largest newspaper by paid circulation; Factiva, Barron's, MarketWatch, Mansion Global, Financial News, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance and Dow Jones Newswires. Dow Jones is a division of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).

About PressReader
PressReader is on a mission to improve the way people discover stories that matter to them. With offices in Vancouver, Dublin, and Manila, the company provides the largest all-you-can-read platform of newspapers and magazines where people can discover relevant and trusted content from anywhere in the world.

Using their phone, tablet, or computer, readers can browse content online or download entire issues using the PressReader app. They can subscribe for unlimited access, or get the full experience sponsored by any one of thousands of PressReader's brand partners − businesses that leverage the premium content platform to enhance their customers' experience − household names like British Airways, Turkish Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Air Canada, Marriott, Fairmont Hotels, Seabourn Cruise Lines, Princeton University, and the New York Public Library.

PressReader's digital edition technology (Branded Editions) also powers many of the world's most prestigious brands, including The New York Times, The Washington Post, and News Corp's The Times (of London).

For more info, visit about.pressreader.com; Media Inquiries: Mike Twining, Director, Business Marketing, mike@pressreader.com

