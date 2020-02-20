Left Menu
CGI Partners With the Chennai Police to Improve Citizen Safety Through CCTV Installation and Maintenance

  PR Newswire
  • |
  Chennai
  • |
  Updated: 20-02-2020 11:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 11:00 IST
CGI has partnered with the Chennai Police and the Socio Economic Education and Rehabilitation Society (SEERS) to promote safety of citizens, especially women's safety, by installing and maintaining 120 CCTV surveillance cameras from Guindy Kathipara to Porur in Chennai, India.

The stretch from Guindy Kathipara to Porur is home to IT parks, hospitals and schools. The focus of the project is to aid the Chennai Police in promoting the safety of its citizens through surveillance using IT infrastructure. As part of the partnership, CGI will shoulder the maintenance of the CCTV cameras and set up an Integrated Command Control Center. CGI's professionals will conduct training and workshops to help the center adopt the latest technology and surveillance techniques to facilitate the effective implementation of the project.

"We, at CGI, are committed to creating a safe environment to ensure the social well-being of the communities in which we live and work, using our expertise in IT infrastructure," said George Mattackal, President of CGI's Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence. "Security has always been CGI's top priority and we are pleased to partner with the Chennai police to improve the safety and security of citizens," he added.

"The integrated Command Center and the CCTV cameras will enhance surveillance in the Kathipara to Porur stretch and will also help us monitor and curb crime and traffic violations." said Dr. A.K. Viswanathan IPS, Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai Police. "We would like to thank CGI for partnering with us in our effort to create a safe and secure environment for the citizens," he added.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 77,500 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With Fiscal 2019 reported revenue of C$12.1 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at www.cgi.com

For more information:

Lindsay Ang
Director, Communications
lindsay.ang@cgi.com
+91-8041940000
+63-2-8-858-4000
CGI Information Systems & Management Consultants Pvt Ltd

Photo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1092348/CCTV_Chennai_CGI.jpg

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1063988/CGI_Logo.jpg

