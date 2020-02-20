Left Menu
IoT Network Carrier 1NCE Extends Network Coverage to 103 Countries

  • Updated: 20-02-2020 13:30 IST
  Created: 20-02-2020 13:30 IST

 1NCE GmbH, provider of the world's first Flat Rate for the Internet of Things (IoT), is expanding its IoT connectivity services to more than 60 additional countries, including Australia, Japan, Mexico and Canada. With this extended network coverage, the 1NCE IoT Flat Rate will now be available in 103 countries worldwide.

1NCE has defined a new standard for IoT connectivity with its IoT Flat Rate: For 10 Euros (TCO) IoT customers connect their devices for up to 10 years. This ensures easy scalability and calculation. The recent extension of coverage marks the start of global sales to customers outside of Europe. 1NCE has just announced its partnership with China Telecom to offer its IoT Flat Rate also in China, Macao and Hong Kong last week.

CEO Alexander P. Sator explained: "Global connectivity at a low price and high service level is a prerequisite for many large scale IoT deployments. Therefore, we cooperate with Tier-1 operators like Deutsche Telekom or China Telecom – they stand for the same quality and reliability we want to deliver with 1NCE."

About 1NCE

1NCE GmbH is the first fully-fledged IoT network carrier worldwide to offer fast, secure, and reliable connectivity services at low cost based on an IoT flat rate. This makes IoT applications such as tank maintenance, smart metering, or vehicle telematics affordable. The 1NCE IoT Flat Rate includes 500 MB data volume, 250 SMS, and free access to the 1NCE Connectivity Management Platform via Internet and API. To provide the service, 1NCE cooperates with both Deutsche Telekom AG and its roaming partners as well as China Telecom Global Limited and supports all common mobile communications standards (2G, 3G, 4G, NB-IoT). For more information, please see "nofollow" >www.1nce.com.

1NCE Contact:
Arne Assmann
+49 40 556 416 601
"nofollow" >arne.assmann@1nce.com

