Avaan Excess Baggage Wins 'The Start-up Business Award' at the ET Now Business Innovation Leaders Awards 2020

  • Hyderabad
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 17:57 IST
  • Created: 20-02-2020 17:57 IST
Avaan India Founder and CEO, Ms. Meera Singh bagged the Start-up Business Award for Avaan Excess Baggage at the ET Now Business Innovation Leaders Awards on 16thFebruary 2020 hosted in Taj Lands End (Mumbai).

The Economic Times Business Innovation Leaders Awards is the premier awards program in the country recognizing innovation and leadership for innovative business models. It recognises and showcases the best innovations that are accelerating growth in the areas of business, products, technology and social impact. The award is granted to entrepreneurs and businesses recognized for the novelty and excellence of their products or services.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Meera Singh, Founder & CEO said, "We are ecstatic on receiving this prestigious award as Avaan Excess Baggage brings a smart solution to your excess baggage problems and helps you travel light without the tension of paying INR 500 for every extra kg of baggage to the airlines."

Avaan India is a new age organisation building a division in the logistics industry with innovation and viable models. An active enthusiast of green energy technologies, Avaan excels in designing environment-friendly & technology integrated distribution solutions that reduce pollution, is cost-effective while increasing efficiency & providing seamless services.

Avaan Excess Baggage was launched in 2019 from Mumbai and Chennai airports as a pilot project. And only last week, GMR (Delhi Airport) and GVK (Mumbai Airport) entered into an agreement with Avaan Excess Baggage for setting up kiosks at their international and domestic departure terminals.

Mr. Mahendra Agarwal is the genius behind this innovative company. As a pioneer of express distribution in India, he seeks to drive efficiencies and re-engineer the logistics industry by leveraging next-gen technologies at Avaan. Armed with an MBA from Houston Texas, he aims to unlock human potential and protect the planet.

Ms. Meera Singh, Founder & CEO, the brainchild behind this innovative start-up, under the mentorship of Mr. Mahendra Agarwal, envisions establishing excess baggage logistics services at every airport in India and the neighbouring countries.

About Us:

Avaan India is a group of companies solving the new age problems of logistics through innovative and sustainable models.

An active proponent of green energy technologies, Avaan excels in developing environment-friendly & technology integrated distribution solutions. Their seamless services aim at reducing pollution while being cost-effective and increasing efficiency. Some of its offerings are last mile deliveries through electric vehicles and affordable baggage shipment to airline passengers carrying excess baggage.

Media Contact:
Rajeev Ysr
rajeev.ysr@avaanindia.com
COO, Avaan India

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1093048/Avaan_Excess_Baggage.jpg

