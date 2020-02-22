Left Menu
Delhi's air quality improves to 'satisfactory'

The pollution level in Delhi has improved to 'satisfactory' category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping to 66 in the morning on Tuesday, said Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The pollution level in Delhi has improved to 'satisfactory' category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping to 66 in the morning on Tuesday, said Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The overall AQI of Delhi was clocked at 66 at 8 a.m. with the major pollutants such as PM 2.5 and PM 10 in the city at 66 and 37, respectively.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is considered severe. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that the temperature in the Delhi on Saturday would oscillate between 13 degrees Celius and 24 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

