ZTE launches a new 1U 5G IPRAN all-interface product

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced that it has launched its new compact and intelligent 5G IPRAN access device ZXCTN 6120H-C.

The 1U-size device can be installed into a standard 300mm-depth cabinet, providing a variety of interfaces of 25GE/50GE/100GE. By means of the unidirectional switching capacity up to 320G, it supports microsecond-level ultra-low forwarding latency and "3A" ultra-high-precision time synchronization, so it is especially suitable for the scenarios where equipment room space is small and power supply is insufficient to help operators deploy 5G transport networks efficiently at low cost.

The new 5G IPRAN access layer product supports 25GE/50GE/100GE interfaces to meet the 5G full-lifecycle requirements. Its unidirectional switching capacity reaches 320Gbps, which can satisfy the large-capacity access requirements of users in the 5G era.

The device supports the FlexE technology, allowing microsecond-level data forwarding latency the L1 Slicing Channel, and offering hard slices for low-latency and high-reliability services. In addition, it supports SR. Based on ZTE's core in-house chipsets, its stack depth reaches 10 layers, which represents the industry's highest level.

It also supports ZTE's self-developed ultra-high-precision "3A" (Accurate Time Source, Advanced Time Stamp and Self-Adaptive Time Algorithm) time synchronization to support indoor high-precision location services and outdoor seamless location services. With only 1U height and 270mm depth, it has such advantages as small size, low weight and simple installation. Therefore, the device is a better choice for the operators in the scenarios with harsh construction conditions, small spaces and tight budgets.

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, operators, companies and public sector customers. As a part of ZTE's strategy, the company is committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries.

Media Contacts:

Margaret Ma
ZTE Corporation
Tel: +86 755 26775189
Email: ma.gaili@zte.com.cn

