Top 10 Disruptive Trends Shaping Businesses and Personal Lives in 2020

 As we move into the new decade, businesses are met with disruptions in technology that can impact our lives and society. While some of these disruptions may have a far-reaching global impact, some of them will affect us on a personal level. All of them will have a significant effect on businesses and the way we work.

The constantly evolving digital ecosystem and frantic adoption rates require companies to adopt the upcoming trends in 2020. Regardless of the size of the business, the only way companies can stay relevant is to stay ahead of the game. The ability to understand these top trends and their impact on human lives as we move into the new decade will allow companies to prepare for them.

Frost & Sullivan invites you to join our experts, Archana Devi Vidyasekar, Global Research Director; Lauren Taylor, Principal Consultant; and Vinay Venkatesan, Consultant, Visionary Innovation Group, for our upcoming webinar, 10 Growth Opportunities Shaping Businesses and Personal Lives, on February 25 at 5:00 PM CET. Frost & Sullivan futurists will discuss the top trends in 2020, along with 10 key growth opportunities that businesses can leverage to gain a competitive edge.

To register for the complimentary webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/402

"2020 marks the year when several disruptive technologies will embark on the path to mass adoption. It is imperative for businesses to have a comprehensive understanding of trends and growth opportunities that will drive this year in order to take strategic action or risk being left behind," said Vidyasekar. "Our growth opportunities radar and detailed analysis will provide high-level insights to companies and business leaders and outline a strategic direction that will help them thrive in this disruptive environment and achieve clear competitive advantage."

Key trends that will be discussed during the webinar:

  • Technologies such as drone deliveries and 5G, which have been in testing or the pilot stage and will move toward commercialization.

  • As both Wi-Fi 6 and 5G open to the mass market, their combined advancement of existing networks will set the stage for a plethora of opportunities through the decade.

  • New-age retail stores, cross-border eCommerce and social shopping will facilitate a major shift in shopping experience, with enhanced customer experience at the core.

  • Advanced voice search devices and companion robots will portray abilities to better understand speech and human context and respond accordingly, thereby minimizing the need for human intervention.

  • New form factors will inspire rethinking and redesign of hardware across digital interfaces, with a focus on user functionality.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

For more information, visit ww2.frost.com

Press Contact:
Kristi Cekani
Corporate Communications - Frost & Sullivan, Europe
P: +39 (0)2 4851 6133
E: kristi.cekani@frost.com
http://www.frost.com

