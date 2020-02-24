Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit Season 2019-20 Culminates in Mohali as a Tremendous Success With Over 2,000 Runners in Attendance on Sunday

Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit (MSADC), Asia's most thrilling obstacle race, concluded its annual Mohali edition with a bang on Sunday. A multi-city running event that began in Chennai last September, and travelled to Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, brought to the city its world-class running event for the fifth year in a row. Held at Wave Estate this year, MSADC witnessed over 2,000 runners, with the first wave of athletes having been flagged off as early as 7 am. This was undoubtedly a testament to Mohali's growing community of fitness enthusiasts. What began as India's first obstacle running series-created and conceptualised by Volano Entertainment Pvt Ltd (a company that specialises in creating IPs in the space of disruptive participative sports) in 2012, has now become a nationwide phenomenon. The season is set to culminate with the grand finale at the home ground, Delhi NCR in March.

MSADC is a most unique running format where a 5 km running track is interspersed with 15 military-style obstacles. The obstacles test not just one's physical strength but their mental grit on the circuit and witnesses running enthusiasts from around the country, the US, Europe, and Russia.

"The Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit has the honour of being home to the biggest and most engaged community of runners across the country, the 'Tribe of Swiftdevilslayers' and this is testament to the incredible experience that participants have at each edition," said Adnan Adeeb, Founder and Chief Tribe Leader, Devils Circuit.

Following the race, the DC Village offers an afterparty at the finish line ensuring that participants and spectators stay on for hours post the finish of the run, soaking in the incredible ambience, dancing to the beats of an in-house DJ and following the moves of a team of skilled dancers. The more sports-inclined amongst them find their space in either the custom-built Swift Football Zone or the Apollo Tyres Fitness Zone- each hosting competitions and giving away prizes through the day.

The MSADC hosts three categories of participations: Legends Cup, the Competitive Category, and the Non Competitive Category to make sure that anyone who is into fitness or an amateur can find themselves on the track. Among these, the Legends Cup is an all-city obstacle race for pro-athletes, fitness enthusiasts, as well as army professionals who compete for the biggest prize in the amateur sports space in Asia. Two Maruti Suzuki Swift cars are reserved for top finishers in the men's and women's categories at the end of the season, while the top five runners receive cash prizes worth INR 5,00,000.

Legends Cup being one of the most prestigious leagues in the country, often sees participants from the previous years' aiming to defend their titles. The Mohali Edition always brings a certain finality to the leaderboard as athletes who have chased the top three spots have the last chance to bring themselves to the top spot and taking home the Maruti Suzuki Swift.

In the men's category, the third spot was secured by Rajender Yadav who completed the circuit in 42 mins 9 secs, second spot by Undigai Raman at 37 mins 1 sec, and first spot by the winner from the Mumbai race, Lucas Kempe at 29 mins 35 secs. In the women's category, two familiar names managed to secure spots on the podium- Nivedita Singha at third spot at 1 hour 4 mins and 30 secs, defending champion Diksha Kapoor at second spot at 58 mins and 35 secs, and a new name on the circuit who ran her first DC race ever, a two-time UK champion, Nicole Biolik from Berlin who completed her race in 41 mins and 25 secs.

A Brand-New Direction

This year, Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit has explored synergies with brands that can help make the journey of the participants better on the race day. As such, they have launched 'A Better Tomorrow' campaign and aligned their sponsors and partners towards a solitary goal-that of making the social fabric of the lives they touch, more impactful. As title sponsor, Maruti Suzuki propagates a healthier, happier tribe of #SwiftDevilSlayers and supports community building efforts that make everybody stronger. Associate Sponsor Apollo Tyres comes in strong to support women runners through the tagline 'Stronger Women, Stronger Tribe' and propagates their belief that when the women in a community are strong, the future is secured. Danish sports and lifestyle brand, Hummel, comes in as Apparel Partner, providing each participant with Race Day T Shirts made from 100% recycled pet bottles-a great move towards sustainability one can bring in everyday life. Nutrition Partner GAIA Good Health, an organic homegrown brand, supports healthy living as fundamental to a happy life and will enable the running community with recipes, health tips that will help them prepare for a Healthier Tomorrow. Apart from this, Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit also endeavours to recycle over 85% of the waste generated at each event with ethical waste management partners, sending less than 15% to the landfill.

The continuous growth that Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit has experienced in the past seven seasons is encouraging for organisers in the disruptive sporting space. Add to that the collective responsibility showcased by some of the country's leading brands from the automobile, lifestyle, and nutrition industries at this event is a promise that there is a community of over 2 million SwiftDevilSlayers and international industry leaders who are leading the way to a brighter future.

About Volano Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Volano Entertainment Pvt. Ltd is India's leading participative sports firm headquartered in Gurugram. Credited with the conceptualisation and execution of some of India's biggest amateur participative sports properties, the company is behind the immense success of events such as the Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit Corporate Challenge, and the Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit College Frenzy, apart from the pan India obstacle race, Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit. When Volano Entertainment launched the obstacle race back in 2012, it trailblazed through a gamut of regular running events to introduce enthusiasts to a brand-new format of amateur participative sports.

