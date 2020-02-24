Left Menu
CREAM to Collaborate with Singapore Based Cryptocurrency Exchange Bitrue

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 18:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 18:30 IST
 In an announcement released on Monday, CREAM and cryptocurrency exchange Bitrue have announced a partnership which will focus on pushing real value to CREAM-incubated projects and the wider VeChain ecosystem.

The latest stage of their collaboration begins immediately, with Bitrue announcing that it will list the VeThor Token (VTHO) on the 25th of February, 2020. Trading begins with a VTHO/BTC pairing. VTHO deposits and withdrawals are currently live on the exchange and trading times will follow shortly. 

Bitrue will be upgrading their VTHO distribution program, increasing their VTHO to VET holders from a current monthly basis, to a weekly distribution. This will ensure VET holders are receiving their generated VTHO on a more frequent schedule.

The VeThor Token (VTHO) is the secondary token in the VeChain Ecosystem - VTHO is consumed when making transactions / uploading data to the blockchain and is generated over time by holding VeChain (VET). 

Bitrue is also announcing their support of the VeChainThor VIP180 token standard, which includes fast-tracked listing services for upcoming tokenized projects built on the VeChainThor public blockchain.

In addition, Bitrue has pledged to announce the support and implementation of VeChain X Node benefits to Bitrue users who successfully bind their X Nodes to the platform. Initially Bitrue will be offering 10% APR on VET holdings for the first 3 months for users that complete the X Node binding process.

"Bitrue has been continually impressed by the growing adoption of the VeChainThor blockchain and appreciates the proactive approach that CREAM is taking to strengthen both the CREAMethod and VeChain ecosystem. Enterprise and business use cases will drive mass adoption of blockchain and we're glad we can play a role in accelerating this process. Bitrue pledges to work in the best interests of both CREAM and VeChain, whilst simultaneously enhancing our bespoke trading products to effectively serve both new and current customers alike." - Curis Wang, CEO of Bitrue

"At CREAM, we strive to provide meaningful value for our incubated projects, partners and stakeholders. Cryptocurrency exchanges that are dedicated in providing exceptional value to customers are rarely seen, Bitrue epitomises the customer centricity we value. We are confident this partnership will yield dividends for all parties involved and we thank Bitrue for the dedication and commitment to the CREAMethod and VeChain ecosystem." - Jackson Fu, Co-Founder of CREAM

About Bitrue
Bitrue is a cryptocurrency exchange with lending and staking options offering the best APR investment rates globally. Bitrue's 'Power Piggy' product allows you to stake cryptocurrency to earn interest rates of up to 15%. Bitrue Loans is one of the first services worldwide that allows you to pledge your cryptocurrencies to receive a loan of a different coin. Bitrue was the first exchange to offer XRP as a base pair and currently supports over 80 XRP pairs. The trading platform supports 110 different tokens with more being added regularly. 

About CREAM
CREAM, one of the main driving forces behind VeChain, is a leading strategic advisory and investment firm and pioneering investment incubator using blockchain and the crypto-economy to enable the potential of startups and enterprises globally. CREAM provides a unique approach to blockchain and the creation of crypto-economy business models. As one of the first investment incubators to focus on enhancing business efficiency with blockchain, CREAM is driving disruption into the business world, delivering tangible results that are becoming foundational technologies of the future economy. CREAM is comprised of an international team, focused on delivering real world objectives, unlocking novel value and securing use cases and applications for the CREAMethod incubation ecosystem and VeChainThor network.

Bitrue
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BitrueOfficial
Medium: https://medium.com/@bitrue
Telegram: https://t.me/Bitrue_official
Web: http://bit.ly/2uGltrk

CREAM
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CREAMethod
Web: https://creamandpartners.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1093973/CREAM.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1093974/CREAM2.jpg

