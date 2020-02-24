Left Menu
Huawei Announces a Range of New 5G Products, Accelerates All-Scenario Seamless AI Life Strategy

  Barcelona
  24-02-2020
  • Created: 24-02-2020 23:15 IST
Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) today hosted a virtual launch in Barcelona, Spain, during which it announced a series of new 5G products and strategy that demonstrate the full capabilities of its all-scenario ecosystem. 

The key products announced include: HUAWEI Mate Xs, an evolution of the foldable device featuring cutting-edge hardware and software; HUAWEI MatePad Pro 5G, a flagship 5G tablet that offers a premium all-scenario experience; and HUAWEI WiFi AX3 and HUAWEI 5G CPE Pro 2, two Wi-Fi 6+ enabled connectivity solutions; new additions to the HUAWEI MateBook flagship laptop series; and HUAWEI AppGallery, Huawei's official Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) based app marketplace.

"Huawei is fully committed to the All-scenario Seamless AI Life strategy. We will continue investing into our edge technologies including chipsets, 5G communications, mobile AI, operating systems, cameras and audio-visual solutions so as to build out our long-term competitive advantages. We are also eager to work with developers globally to catalyse the growth of the all-scenario ecosystem," said Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group. "The '1+8+N' all-scenario hardware ecosystem and the all-scenario service ecosystem not only established a standard for user privacy and security, but also delivers a high-quality experience to consumers around the world."

"To cultivate a fully-fledged ecosystem that will support Huawei devices moving forward, we are gradually opening up our chip-device-cloud capabilities to global developers through HMS. Encompassing all-scenario features, global distribution and lifecycle management capabilities, the HMS ecosystem we envisioned will be a powerful pillar supporting our devices," added Yu.

Huawei Consumer BG had a strong 2019 with several product categories having significant growth in market share. Among them, Huawei's smartphone business surpassed 240 million unit shipments, securing Huawei's position as the world's second largest handset manufacturer. The PC and wireless audio product businesses both grew by more than 200 per cent and wearables saw growth upwards of 170 per cent. As of January 2020, Huawei has shipped more than 10 million units of 5G smartphones.

About Huawei Consumer BG
Huawei's products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the world's population. Fourteen R&D centres have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei's three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huawei's global network is built on over 32 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world. For more information please visit: http://consumer.huawei.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1094331/Huawei_AI_Life.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1094332/Huawei.jpg

