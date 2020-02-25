Left Menu
Quectel Collaborates with Microsoft and Qualcomm Technologies to Accelerate Internet of Things Solutions

Quectel Wireless Solutions, the leading global supplier of cellular and GNSS modules, announced today that it is collaborating with Microsoft and Qualcomm Technologies to integrate its new LPWA module BG95 with Microsoft's Azure Device SDK to provide direct and secure connections to Azure IoT Hub, and to offer full support for Azure device management capabilities.

The BG95 is the industry's first cellular module, based on the cutting-edge Qualcomm® 9205 LTE modem, to be integrated with Microsoft's Azure Device SDK. As a result, customers can easily connect their BG95 devices to the Microsoft Azure cloud where they can build, manage, and deploy IoT solutions at scale, significantly accelerating time to market.

Targeting global markets, the BG95 module is a cost-optimized, highly-integrated variant supporting Cat M1, Cat NB2, EGPRS and integrated GNSS. The module complies with 3GPP Release 14 and delivers improved capabilities in power consumption, data rates and hardware-based security.

By integrating RAM/flash, an ARM Cortex A7 processor supporting ThreadX, the BG95 is engineered to reduce power consumption significantly in idle mode. By doing this the BG95 has the potential to support decade-plus battery life, which is critical for IoT devices serving long life spans, such as asset trackers, smart meters, smart city sensors, home security and wearable trackers.

Additionally, Azure IoT is built for security. It simplifies the complexity of IoT security solutions with built-in protection at each stage of deployment (including cloud services and devices) and minimizes security weaknesses wherever they exist. Leveraging Azure IoT security features, Quectel BG95 will offer IoT devices end-to-end security capability in order to prevent potential risks.

The full text is available on Quectel website: https://www.quectel.com/infocenter/news/632.htm

About Quectel

Quectel Wireless Solutions (603236.SS) is the leading global supplier of cellular and GNSS modules, with a broad product portfolio covering the most recent wireless technologies of 5G, LTE/LTE-A, NB-IoT/LTE-M, UMTS/HSPA(+), GSM/GPRS and GNSS. As a professional IoT technology developer and cellular module supplier, Quectel is able to provide one-stop services for IoT cellular modules. Quectel products have been widely applied in IoT/M2M fields including smart payment, telematics and transport, smart energy, smart cities, security, wireless gateways, industry, healthcare, agriculture, and environment monitoring. For more information, visit Quectel's website, LinkedIn,Facebook and Twitter pages, or contact us via marketing@quectel.com.

Ashley Liu
ashley.liu@quectel.com
+86-551-6586 9386*8016

