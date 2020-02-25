Huawei Launches Four Star Products for Enterprise Market with Superb Performance, Ultra Large Capacity, Ultra High Speed, and Ultra Long Service Life

Today, Huawei launches four star products for enterprise market, namely: OptiXtrans DC908, SmartLi UPS, along with the next generation of OceanStor Dorado and AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 for 2020 at the Industrial Digital Transformation Conference which was livestreamed globally. These products have been widely recognized and recommended by third-party organizations and customers for their superb performance, ultra large capacity, ultra high speed, and ultra long service life to meet the needs of customers with unique innovations.

Huawei OptiXtrans DC908 builds Data Center Interconnect (DCI) networks with ultra large bandwidth and simplified architecture

Huawei OptiXtrans DC908 features an ultra large capacity of 800 Gbit/s per wavelength supporting flexible configuration between 100G and 800G, and future-proof Super C+L technology to achieve 220 wavelengths. This cutting-edge product helps enterprise customers easily cope with the challenges of massive data flows in the cloud era, continuously reduce the cost per bit, maximize the value of optical fibers, and improve customer's return on investment. A single 2U device can support up to 12.8 Tbit/s ultra-high integration. In terms of architecture, Huawei OptiXtrans DC908supports both optical and electrical integration, and converges five kinds of boards into a single one, reducing device footprints and saving equipment room space. Powered by the network-level webGUI, automatic fiber discovery, and automatic commissioning technologies, Huawei OptiXtrans DC908 allows IT technicians to deploy new services in 8 minutes with simple mouse clicks. Meanwhile, Huawei's AI technology enables intelligent network O&M , which can automatically predict more than 60% of gradual failures and reduce false alarms through automated analysis of the failure origins.

This product was recognized as "Leader" in the Data Center Interconnect: Competitiveness Analysis and Assessment Report 2019 released by GlobalData, where Huawei participated in this contest for the first time. By the end of 2019, Huawei DC OptiX solution had helped over 120 key industry customers across more than 60 countries efficiently deploy DCI networks, including Baidu of China in the Internet OTT sector, ISP customers like AMS-IX of the Netherlands, and financial leaders such as National Bank of Greece.

Huawei SmartLi UPS Digitalize Your Power with always-on, easy- use, and value-added

Extremely reliable and always-on: Digitalization ensures end-to-end reliability. The device uses the industry's most secure battery cells. The UPS, the battery array, and the battery pack form a three-layer management system to eliminate perceived blind spots. SmartLi has a unique built-in current balancing control module to achieve battery module-level fault tolerance design and eliminate single points of failure.

On-demand deployment and easy-to-use: Digitalization recreates simple and efficient user experience. O&M now operates proactively instead of passively by adopting iPower intelligent management. The UPS modular design with 97% of the industry's highest efficiency allows on-demand deployment and expansion of power modules. SmartLi supports mixed use of old and new batteries, which enables simultaneous deployment and expansion of battery and UPS capacity.

Li-ion in, lead-acid out phasing to create more value: Compared to the traditional lead-acid battery UPS solutions, SmartLi UPS has a service life of up to 15 years and reduces the power system footprint by 70%, giving more space for other IT devices. The battery module can effectively balance power consumption between the peak and non-peak times to slash customers' power costs and save energy, bringing more value to customers.

Next-generation OceanStor Dorado, the intelligent all-flash storage recommended by ESG Lab

Huawei's next-generation OceanStor Dorado intelligent all-flash storage, as an end-to-end ultra-high-speed platform, achieves industry-leading 20 million IOPS and 0.1ms latency. The fully interconnected and high-reliability SmartMatrix architecture allows a single system to tolerate the failure of up to seven controllers (out of eight), ensuring the continuity of core enterprise services. The AI-based deep learning improves the read cache hit ratio by 50%, and the cloud-based AI enables full-lifecycle intelligent Operations and Maintenance (O&M), making storage system maintenance easier than ever.

The latest test results from ESG Lab reveals that Huawei's next-generation OceanStor Dorado delivers the fastest 0.081ms response latency, 100% load balancing, and 78% savings of TCO in five years. ESG also recommends the next-generation all-flash storage is the solution to help enterprises improve performance and reduce the TCO, and Huawei's OceanStor Dorado is a good choice. Huawei's OceanStor Dorado can be widely used in database, virtualization, and large-scale VDI deployment scenarios to help enterprises unleash data values and accelerate digital and intelligent transformation.

Powered by Huawei 5G, AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 becomes the industry's first Wi-Fi with a peak rate exceeding 100Gbps

Huawei has launched the AirEngine 8700, AirEngine 6700, and AirEngine 5700 series to cover all indoor and outdoor application scenarios. The air interface rate of the AirEngine 8760 reaches 10.75 Gbit/s, twice as much as the industry's next best offering. This is the world's first Wi-Fi product that has an air interface rate of over 10 Gbit/s, setting a new benchmark for Wi-Fi 6 performance. The revolutionary product can significantly improve network experience in various scenarios, such as high-density access (e.g. offices, conference rooms, stadiums, terminal buildings, and train stations), HD video applications (e.g. VR/AR teaching and 4K/8K videoconferencing), campus mobile production (e.g. AGV robots), IoT+Wi-Fi converged access (e.g. shopping malls, supermarkets, and smart campuses), and outdoor public network services (e.g. town squares and streets).

For more information about the Huawei Industrial Digital Transformation Conference, visit: https://e.huawei.com/topic/mwc2020/en/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1095012/Qiu_Heng_President_Global_Marketing_Huawei_Enterprise_BG.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.