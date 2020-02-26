Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heineken® Unveils New "When You Drive, Never Drink" Campaign Featuring Two Formula 1 World Champions

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Amsterdam
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 13:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 13:30 IST
Heineken® Unveils New "When You Drive, Never Drink" Campaign Featuring Two Formula 1 World Champions

 Heineken® has launched a new When You Drive, Never Drink responsible consumption campaign featuring father and son duo, and former Formula 1 World Champions, Keke and Nico Rosberg.

Through a relatable story of familial rivalry where the pair compete with each other in activities such as tennis and fishing, the TV commercial highlights that no matter how confident a driver you are, the best driver is always the one that doesn't drink and drive. Watch the new commercial here.

The insight for the campaign was drawn from Heineken®'s global research on drink driving triggers.[1] This shows that overconfidence in driving ability after consuming alcohol is a key cause of drink driving. The research also showed that the prominence of alcohol-free options, including Heineken® 0.0, made a positive impact on drink driving behaviour.

Gianluca Di Tondo, Senior Global Brand Director Heineken® said; "For our When You Drive, Never Drink campaign to have impact, we first needed to delve into the deep-rooted causes of drink-driving. Our global research discovered that, while people don't set out to drink and drive, often when we're at the point of decision making, our good intentions falter in the face of temptation. These insights have given us the opportunity to better target our marketing to make real impact by developing a new communications campaign which focusses on the root causes of drink driving."

Nico Rosberg, Heineken®'s When You Drive Never Drink ambassador said: "Heineken® has devoted part of its F1® partnership to conveying a clear and compelling responsibility message that I myself share – one that leaves consumers in no doubt – when you drive, you never drink. The latest campaign conveys a really powerful message that, regardless of whether you're a professional driver or not, abstinence behind the wheel is the only option."

The campaign includes a 30, 60 and 95 second film, supporting digital and social assets and will be launched in multiple countries around the world. The film can be viewed on TV, online and across social media and is available in different formats. Heineken® will continue to communicate a powerful When You Drive, Never Drink message to a global audience through F1 circuit branding, TV, digital activations, live fan experiences and events, dedicated PR initiatives and packaging/point-of-sale activations.

HEINEKEN is committed to responsible consumption and uses the power of the global Heineken® brand to make moderate drinking cool. Every year, the company directs 10% of media spend to promoting responsible drinking across all operating companies selling Heineken®, with a special focus on When You Drive, Never Drink.

[1] 1,000 drivers aged 25-54 in 10 markets (10,000 total) who consume alcohol at least once a month. Markets: Brazil, China, India, Italy, Mexico, South Africa, Netherlands, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iN3pKkuYqtM
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1095256/Nico_and_Keke_Rosberg.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1095257/Heineken_TV_commercial.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1095258/When_You_Drive_Never_Drink.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea reports 115 more coronavirus cases, brings total to 1,261 - KCDC

South Korea reported another 115 coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon, bringing its total tally to 1,261, according to Koreas Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.KCDC reported another 169 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday mornin...

Burundi government says it kills at least 22 in pre-election violence

The Burundi government said on Tuesday it had killed at least 22 wrongdoers in the hills overlooking the main city Bujumbura since last week, in what it described as violence linked to a presidential election scheduled for May. The authorit...

GMR Group gets Rs 5,248 crore from Groupe ADP

GMR Group said on Wednesday it has received Rs 5,248 crore towards the first tranche of payment from Groupe ADP. The end utilisation of monies has been mainly for corporate debt reduction. Further, the GMR Group has provided an exit to the ...

Five dead, three missing after Jakarta floods

Five people were killed, three more are missing and thousands are unable to return to their waterlogged homes after floods submerged parts of Indonesias capital, officials said on Wednesday. The muddy deluge inundated the presidential pala...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020