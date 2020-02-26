Insemitech Announces the Acquisition of GateLength Technology

Insemitech, a leading Bengaluru-based Research and Development and Engineering Services company has today announced the acquisition of GateLength Technology. The acquisition falls in line with Insemitech's growth plans in the rapidly consolidating semiconductor space.

With this, the leadership at GateLength – Mubarak Zhad and Amit HL along with the team – will become part of Insemitech and will bolster capabilities in the leading edge technology nodes of 7nm and below. In addition, GateLength also adds an expanded portfolio of customers in the semiconductor space to Insemitech.

"This is an exciting time for both companies as we combine forces to evolve our larger vision as we now work on more organic and inorganic growth strategies. The company plans to double its scale and revenues by the end of 2020," said Arup Dash, CEO of Insemitech.

The combined entity will now operate as one while retaining the personal working relationships with customers and employees. "Our immediate focus will be to ensure relationships continue to be nourished so that our customers and employees work with the same independence and confidence. There is great synergy among us in terms of our business values of customer service excellence, high level of integrity and employee value creation," he added.

With this acquisition, Insemitech is set to expand its geographical footprint to the NCR region, which will be based out of Noida. Mr. Puneet Mittal, Director for Business Development, will be spearheading the facility.

About Insemitech

Insemitech (an ISO 9001-2015 certified company) creates technology solutions that enable businesses and consumers to integrate their physical and digital worlds, accelerate technology adoption and simplify everyday life. The company specializes in electronics design and automation, platform design and embedded technologies.

Since its inception in 2013, Insemitech's thrust has been on technologies that help in the enablement of Internet of Things, Cloud Computing and Big Data. With deep experience and understanding of the electronics value chain and digital technologies, the company creates innovative products that sustain a competitive edge.

Insemitech works closely with technology companies to create products that are otherwise not commercially available.



