Left Menu
Development News Edition

Genesys Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for its Commitment to Helping Clients Deliver Personalized Customer Experiences and Improve Productivity

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • São Paulo
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 18:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 18:00 IST
Genesys Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for its Commitment to Helping Clients Deliver Personalized Customer Experiences and Improve Productivity

Based on its recent analysis of the Latin American & Caribbean contact center solutions market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Genesys with the 2019 Latin American & Caribbean Company of the Year Award. It employs artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning engines to optimize operations for agents. With a portfolio of products adapted for local markets, Genesys guides contact centers through digital transformation and cloud migration. In addition to cutting-edge technology, it provides management and customer support that helps contact centers achieve their goals and boost performance.

"Genesys posted an impressive 119 percent year over year growth rate from 2017 to 2018 for hosted/cloud solutions, and a 33 percent year over year overall revenue increase," said Juan Gonzalez Research Director at Frost & Sullivan. "The company has helped some of the largest enterprises such as Telefónica Chile, leading business process outsourcers such as Pentafon Mexico, performance marketers such as QuinStreet Brazil, and small and medium businesses in Latin America improve customer interactions across a true omnichannel spectrum."

Genesys technology is built on multitenant, microservices architecture with application programming interface (API) connections that enable continuous development and scalability. The architecture enables adaptation and addition, as well as high reliability and fast disaster recovery. With applications geared for different use cases (Genesys Cloud™, Genesys Engage™ and PureConnect™), The company's portfolio is highly flexible and scalable. Besides, with offices in Chile, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Brazil, and Mexico and a vast network of partners, Genesys maintains a mature ecosystem that is ready to implement and service solutions.

Genesys has invested significantly in generating AI, adaptive learning bots, and cognitive computing capabilities. In addition to strong product development, Genesys has a history of strategic acquisitions and partnerships. For instance, in 2018, it acquired Altocloud and integrated the cloud-based customer journey analytics solution into its portfolio. Renamed, Genesys Predictive Engagement, the offering delivers AI-powered, personalized, and contextual experiences before, during, and after critical moments so customers stay engaged and continue toward the desired business outcome. The product leverages powerful insights that enable dynamic predictions so businesses can deliver more intelligent, tailored engagement across multiple channels spanning marketing, sales, and service.

"One of the few vendors in the market with operations and customizations across Latin America, Genesys can support and serve customers with technology and consultations to achieve their goals. It has built its technology stack to enable customers to continue using on-premise solutions and then connect to a cloud solution to make the most of new technologies and AI solutions," noted Gonzalez. "Genesys goes beyond simple software to implement a structured process for managing and supporting customers, ensuring long-term success."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Harley Gadomski
P: 210.477.8469
E: harley.gadomski@frost.com

About Genesys

Every year, Genesys® delivers more than 70 billion remarkable customer experiences for organizations in over 100 countries. Through the power of the cloud and AI, our technology connects every customer moment across marketing, sales and service on any channel, while also improving employee experiences. Genesys pioneered Experience as a ServiceSM so organizations of any size can provide true personalization at scale, interact with empathy, and foster customer trust and loyalty. This is enabled by Genesys CloudTM, an all-in-one solution and the world's leading public cloud contact center platform, designed for rapid innovation, scalability and flexibility. Visit www.genesys.com

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Hawks investigating instances of tampering at Transnet fuel pipeline

The Hawks are investigating multiple instances of tampering at a Transnet fuel pipeline on the road to Koppies Dam in Bloemfontein. The suspects drilled their way into the pipeline, which passes through the grounds and funneled fuel via a t...

NIA conducts raids in connection with Jan 31 Nagrota encounter

A fortnight after having been handed over the case, the National Investigation Agency on Wednesday raided seven places in South Kashmirs Pulwama district in connection with a probe into an encounter along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway...

106 arrested for Delhi violence, 18 FIRs registered: Police

The Delhi Police has arrested 106 people for their alleged involvement in the northeast Delhi violence and registered 18 FIRs, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.No untoward incident was reported on Wednesday and PCR calls from north...

UPDATE 3-Profit rise lifts Peugeot shares ahead of Fiat merger

Peugeot maker PSA Group said on Wednesday profitability reached a record high in 2019, results that contrasted with those of many rivals and boosted the groups shares as it beds down a merger with Italys Fiat Chrysler.The French firm, which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020