Fee Free Trading on Biteeu, a Charity Oriented Cryptocurrency Exchange

Biteeu digital currency exchange launches in Australia this week with an unprecedented "good causes" campaign to rescue Australian forests and animals, affected by disasastrous fires that broke out in the country in 2019. Therefore Biteeu will be donating its 3 months revenue to Australia Wildfires Relief Fund by GlobalGiving. By doing so, Biteeu intends to bridge the gap between cryptocurrency communities and charitable organisations in Australia and around the world.

In addition, during the launch of a cryptocurrency exchange in Australia, the first 20,000 clients will have a chance to trade fee-free until April 20, 2020. This will allow beginners and professional traders to benefit from the rapidly growing and volatile cryptocurrency market by trading with zero commission. Thanks to a partnership with Bittrex, Biteeu has the most liquid order book in Australia, which allows institutional investors to add Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in their portfolios and start trading without experiencing a lack of liquidity or market depth.

Biteeu lets you buy Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies with Australian dollars. At the moment, exchange supports 70+ major cryptocurrencies from around the world and this list is constantly expanding. For your comfort, Biteeu gives you an opportunity to choose an interface that is most convenient for you, each of which includes all necessary tools that allow you to take profit or stop your losses, even when you are away from your computer.

All these steps demonstrate the willingness of Biteeu from day one to contribute to the restoration of the environment, help those in needs and change the perception of the people about cryptocurrency exchanges by donating completely all revenues to charity and letting them benefit from zero fee trading. According to the management of an exchange, they plan to run similar "good cause" campaigns with charitable organisations on a regular basis both in Australia and around the world.

It should be noted that Biteeu is registered with AUSTRAC, which means that it is fully compliant with local laws and regulations.

