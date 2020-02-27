Left Menu
Logitech Wins 25 Design Awards From Leading Organizations

 Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) today announced that the company has been honored with 25 design award wins across five brands by the 2020 iF DESIGN™ Awards and 2019 GOOD DESIGN™ Awards. This year's iF DESIGN Awards selections marks a decade of consecutive recognition from the illustrious program, and nine consecutive years that Logitech received distinctions from the GOOD DESIGN Awards.

"Great design is more than just aesthetics," said Logitech's chief design officer, Alastair Curtis. "It is about how products perform and are integrated into our lives. Great design is at the core of everything Logitech does and is something we strive for across all of our brands. We are humbled to continue to receive recognitions from prestigious programs like the iF DESIGN and GOOD DESIGN Awards. They validate the quality and innovation we aim to bring to our customers."

Logitech and its brands were recognized with 12 awards for innovative creative video design, packaging design and product design from the 2020 iF DESIGN Awards.

Additionally, 13 Logitech, Logitech G, Jaybird, ASTRO Gaming and Blue Microphones products were named 2019 GOOD DESIGN Awards winners for excellence in product design.

About iF DESIGN Awards

The iF DESIGN Awards honor products based on criteria such as innovation and elaboration, functionality, aesthetics, responsibility, and positioning. Recognized as a symbol of design excellence around the world, the iF DESIGN AWARDS are judged by 60 experts from more than 20 countries.

About GOOD DESIGN

The GOOD DESIGN Awards are one of the most prestigious global award programs for design excellence and design innovation, honoring both products and industry leaders in design and manufacturing for over seven decades since its inception. Each year, the organization highlights the most innovative industrial, product and graphic designs. The awards are produced by The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design in cooperation with the European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design and Urban Studies.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video, and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird and Blue Microphones. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

Media Contact:
Binni Rawat
binni.rawat@genesis-bcw.com
+91-9999646207
Genesis-bcw

