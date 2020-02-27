Stuttgart Auction House EPPLI Carries Out One of the Largest Handbag Auctions in Europe

According to a study by the Boston Consulting Group, the market for luxury fashion items is growing by about 6% per year. Record prices are regularly achieved at auctions and in second-hand shops.

According to the German industry newspaper Textilwirtschaft (2018), one woman in five already owns a luxury handbag.

EPPLI, founded in 1978, was one of the first to specialising for the upmarket segment of fashion and accessories.

In 2018, the company made international headlines by auctioning one of the world's largest collection of the most desired Hermès luxury bags.

Hermès achieved hammer prices of up to €36,000 for an extremely limited it-bag "KELLY BAG 35 TEDDY," coll. 2001.

Since then the family business has systematically expanded this division.

Today, the company already employs 80 people, of which 12 of them specifically for the luxury sector search the international markets for selected items.

For the upcoming years, EPPLI aims to catch up with the New York auction house Christie's in this rapidly growing segment. Christie's is currently considered the market leader for luxury handbags in the international auction market.

On 14th of March, EPPLI will be hosting a best-of auction at Stuttgart's Königsbau. Besides sought- after Kelly and Birkin bags by Hermès, a particularly rare SEKRÈ handbag and will be up for bids. From all over the world bidders will be able to participate by telephone or online at www.eppli.com. Strong international bidders are expected again, for this special event.

