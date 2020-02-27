Godrej Locks and ADND Architects Collaborate to Curate a Unique Installation Endorsing Home Safety at Godrej L'Affaire

Godrej Locks, a brand synonymous with trust, quality, and safety, collaborated with ADND, a prominent architecture and interior design firm, for a unique installation at the recently held Godrej L'Affaire - a one-day curated experience to define future lifestyle trends. The installation endorsed home safety with a message that encouraged people to bring a lifestyle change and become the 'Agent of Safety'.

In November 2019, Godrej Locks kick-started #AgentOfSafety campaign on the first-year anniversary of #HarGharSurakshit, India's biggest public awareness campaign by the brand to make citizens home safety conscious. Through #AgentOfSafety campaign, the brand aims to drive behavioural change towards home safety. The design of the installation was envisioned keeping in mind the #AgentOfSafety campaign.

On this occasion, Mr. Shyam Motwani, Executive Vice President and Business Head, Godrej Locks, said, "Godrej L'Affaire is a premium platform in the space of luxury & lifestyle and a great opportunity for us to reach out to people to create awareness of home safety. Our idea was project safety as the heart of every home. We are thankful to ADND who collaborated with us to conceptualize and design the installation endorsing the message of home safety successfully. Through this initiative, we want more and more people to commit themselves to become #Agentsofsafety and pledge to pay attention to the safety of their homes."

Anand Menon of ADND, said, "We tried to create a simple yet intriguing design keeping in mind the 'agent of safety' initiative by Godrej Locks. The giant wire-mesh heart located in the centre of the installation represents all mankind and the value we attach to our lives. The idea was let visitors walk into the installation and experience a safe and secure space alongside the heart." The peripheral boundary of the installation was characterized by a three-dimensional L shaped screen panels that defined the entry and exit points of the installation. The panels were formed by a cluster of extruded boxes that were shaped like the generic profile of a house. The variable size and depth of the boxes created a dynamic visual that engaged the visitor from the outside. The aesthetics were further enhanced by lighting the panels with a continuous floor LED strip and an illusion of height was achieved by cladding the ceiling with a mirror film.

With the expertise and thought-provoking cause in hand, Godrej Locks & ADND partnered to showcase an installation in line with the lifestyle quotient of Godrej L'Affaire. Conceptualised and designed by ADND, the installation recognised and celebrated home safety being central to our lives. In order to make the installation interactive, visitors at Godrej L'Affaire got to make agent of safety themed bobble heads personalized with actual image of their face.

About Godrej Locks:

Godrej Locks is a 122-year-old leading manufacturer of innovative locking devices. Since its inception in 1897 by Ardeshir Godrej, the name 'Godrej' has become synonymous with trust, protection and integrity. From the first Anchor branded lock in 1897 to the first ever spring less lock in 1907, to the iconic 'Navtal' in 1954, and to the postmodern biometric locks, Godrej has set every benchmark in the locks industry. Over the years, Godrej Locks have changed in form, function and scope of application.

But one thing still remains the same - the solid stamp of trust and reliability. Godrej Locks adhere to global quality norms and hold ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001 certifications.

With their locks reaching several countries around the world over a period of time, the brand has come a long way in delivering world-class smart locking solutions, therefore revolutionizing the very perception of a locking device from a mere functionality at an entry and exit point, to a proud pause at the doorstep, a moment to take in the significance of how far they have come. For more information, please log on to www.godrejlocks.com.

Godrej Locks is a business unit of Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems which is part of Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd

About ADND:

Co-founded by Ar. Anand Menon & Ar. Shobhan Kothari, ADND is an architecture + interior firm curating boutique designs in the genre of residential, corporate, hospitality and retail. The firm has successfully completed over 18 years in practice and has a growing body of work with some of the renowned names of the society. With a team of 25+ designers aligned and determined to create a niche in the field of architecture and interior, the firm strives to meet maximum client satisfaction. At ADND, design is treated as a process; something arrived with due consideration of pragmatics but not limited by them. The firm dwells in atmosphere of "studio" practice combined with a sense of realism. ADND constantly strives for a clarity of thought when it comes to the realization of spaces be it architecture or interiors.

