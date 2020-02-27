Versa Networks Presenting and Showcasing Leading Secure SD-WAN at Important Industry Events in March

Versa Networks, the leader in Secure SD-WAN, today announced that it will present and demonstrate Versa Secure SD-WAN at a number of important industry events in March.

Versa will participate in the following important industry events in March:

WAN Summit NYC; March 9 – 10; New York Hilton Midtown. Versa is exhibiting at the event in booth 11.

– 10; New York Hilton Midtown. Versa is exhibiting at the event in booth 11. Channel Partners Conference & Expo; Las Vegas, NV ; March 9 – 12; Sands Expo Convention Center. Versa is exhibiting at the event in booth 850.

; – 12; Sands Expo Convention Center. Versa is exhibiting at the event in booth 850. MPLS SDN NFV World Congress; March 31 – April 3 ; Paris, France ; Marriott Paris Rive Gauche Hotel & Conference Center. Hector Avalos , Versa Networks VP of Sales and Business Development, will present a session titled "Secure SD-Branch Use Case" on April 2 at 3:20 pm CET . Avalos will also participate in a panel titled "Adjusting SD-WAN Services to Enterprise Requirements & the Multi-vendor Approach" on April 2 at 5:50 pm CET . Versa is also exhibiting at the event in booth 403.

About Versa Networks

Versa Networks, the leader in Secure SD-WAN, combines full-featured SD-WAN, complete integrated security, advanced scalable routing, genuine multi-tenancy, and sophisticated analytics to meet WAN Edge requirements for small to extremely large Enterprises and Service Providers. Versa Secure SD-WAN is available on-premises, hosted through Versa Powered Service Providers, Cloud-Delivered, and via the simplified Versa Titan cloud service designed for small to mid-tier businesses. The company has transacted hundreds of thousands of software licenses globally through its global Service Providers, partners, and Enterprises. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures and Liberty Global Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks.

Versa Networks and Versa Titan are registered trademarks of Versa Networks, Inc. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Contact:

Dan Spalding

dspalding@versa-networks.com

(408) 960-9297

