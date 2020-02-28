Left Menu
ColorTokens Named Gold Winner for Micro-segmentation at Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

  PR Newswire
  • |
  Santa Clara
  • |
  28-02-2020
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 14:30 IST
ColorTokens Inc., a leader in new-generation, zero-trust cloud security, today announced that it was honored in five categories at the 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. The company took home the Gold Award for its Micro-segmentation product and earned four Silver Awards for excellence in Cloud Security, Zero Trust Security, Endpoint Security, and Application Security.

Each year, the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards evaluate hundreds of products, companies, and services from the world's leading cybersecurity companies. Winners are determined based on leadership, excellence, and results in cybersecurity.

"Winning the battle against modern cyberattacks requires a comprehensive, proactive approach to security. That's why we've built products that not only visualize and detect known and zero-day threats, but ensure customers stay ahead of them. We're thrilled that the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards have delivered such a strong endorsement of our solutions," said Rajesh Khazanchi, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of ColorTokens.

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards are produced by Cybersecurity Insiders in partnership with the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, tapping into the vast experience of over 400,000 cybersecurity professionals to honor the industry's best. ColorTokens' success at the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards comes on the heels of the company taking home an event-best six awards at RSAC 2019, including Next Gen Security Company of the Year.

The ColorTokens Xtended ZeroTrust Platform protects from the inside out with unified visibility, micro-segmentation, zero-trust network access, and cloud workload and endpoint protection. Built 100% in the cloud, the ColorTokens Xtended ZeroTrust platform provides a simple and scalable new-generation security solution that's helping enterprises automate and secure their cloud migration, achieve faster time-to-compliance for PCI, HIPAA, and GDPR, prevent breaches across endpoints, networks, and multi-clouds—all while making zero trust security and networking a reality.

About ColorTokens

ColorTokens Inc., a leader in proactive security, provides a modern and new generation of security that empowers global enterprises to single-handedly secure cloud workloads, dynamic applications, endpoints, and users. Through its award-winning cloud-delivered solution, ColorTokens enables security and compliance professionals to leverage real-time visibility, workload protection, endpoint protection, application security, and zero-trust network access—all while seamlessly integrating with existing security tools. For more information, please visit colortokens.com

