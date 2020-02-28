Left Menu
ZTE ranks global top 3 with 2,561 families of 5G declared Standard-Essential Patents to ETSI

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK/000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile Internet, today announced that it has declared 2,561 families of 5G Standard-Essential Patents(SEP) to the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETS), thereby being included global top 3, according to the latest 5G industry patent report distributed by The Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany (BMWi). The report is jointly made by IPlytics and Technical University of Berlin.

Committed to building the core competitiveness of independent innovation in the 5G era, ZTE has more than 5,000 5G patents, being among the "Tier-1 Camp"of global patent deployment. ZTE has applied for more than 74,000 global patent assets, including over 34,000 granted patents worldwide. 

Moreover, the company has more than 3,900 chipset patent applications, covering Europe, the U.S, Japan, Korea and other countries. As a major contributor and participant in the research of global 5G technologies and standards, ZTE has submitted over 7,000 5GNR/5GC proposals to international standardization organizations.

To date, ZTE has carried out in-depth 5G cooperation with more than 70 operators globally, securing 46 5G commercial contracts around the world. Moreover, the company has successfully implemented over 60 use cases, established strategic cooperation with over 300 industry customers, and cooperated with more than 200 leading product providers. 

With intelligent property as one of its core strategies for development, ZTE has established a complete intellectual property management system and explored a patent operation strategy for itself. By means of the high-quality global patent deployment, ZTE has achieved sustainable innovations and gained global market competitive advantages, thereby bringing innovative products and high-quality services to customers.

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, operators, companies and public sector customers. As a part of ZTE's strategy, the company is committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries.

To date, ZTE has obtained 46 commercial 5G contracts in major markets, such as Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA). ZTE commits 10 percent of its annual revenues to research and development and takes leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations.

Media Contacts:

Margaret Ma
ZTE Corporation
Tel: +86 755 26775189 
Email: ma.gaili@zte.com.cn

