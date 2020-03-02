Left Menu
Development News Edition

10th Aegis Graham Bell Awards for Innovation Announces its Winners and Finalists in New Delhi

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 15:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 15:18 IST
10th Aegis Graham Bell Awards for Innovation Announces its Winners and Finalists in New Delhi

Chief Guest Shri. Nitin GadkariMinister for Road Transport & Highways; Ministry of Shipping and Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of IndiaGuest of Honor Shri. Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Hon'ble Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and MSME and Special GuestShri. R.P. Singh, National Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), felicitated the award winners and the finalists at the grand ceremony of the 10th edition of Aegis Graham Bell Awards on 27thFeb 2020 at NDMC Convention Centre, New Delhi.

Aegis Graham Bell Awards (AGBA) was initiated in 2010 by Aegis School of Data Science, Cyber Security and Telecom to recognize young top brains who has potential to grow as technology leaders; start-up founders; innovators; entrepreneurs; intra entrepreneurs who are transforming the lives of millions of Indians by their work in the fields of education, Information and Communications Technology (ICT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data science, Internet of Things (IoT), Smart city, Telecom, Mobile, Health, eCommerce, Blockchain, Fintech, Cloud, social good, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Governance, MSME, Transportation, Retail, Cyber Security, and many more. AGBA is supported by NITI Aayog, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), Telecom Centres of Excellence (TCOE) and powered by mUni Campus.

Shri Nitin Gadkari Minister for Road Transport & Highways; Ministry of Shipping and Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) the Chief Guest of the event commended, "Congratulations to the winners, finalists and also the Aegis team for encouraging the innovators and their work. I would like to reiterate the innovators to concentrate more on rural, agricultural, tribal areas and on the world's import substitute and improve the export. There is no dearth of innovation in India, and so in the world market I want our talent to be highlighted in innovation, skill, technology and entrepreneurship. To make India super economic and to achieve the 5 trillion economy goal we need to concentrate on the research and development."

At the event, Hon'ble Minister Shri. Nitin Gadkari recognized 20 talented students, who were provided with a 100% scholarship to study Post Graduate Program (PGP) in Data Science; PGP in Applied AI, Machine Learning & Deep Learning and PGP in Cyber Security from Aegis School of Data Science & Cyber Security in association with IBM. The winners were selected through Aegis Graham Bell Awards (AGBA) National Talent Hunt from across the country who has the potential to grow as leaders in Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security.

Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), the Guest of Honor for the evening said, "This award is named after Graham Bell and it is recognition to young talents who inspire other entrepreneurs, scientists, and technocrats to work and strive hard towards excellence."

He also appreciated the technocrats by saying, "You are all experts and so all your expertise should be put together to achieve the national goal and to achieve the 5 trillion common goal we should make all efforts in the same direction"

The award day started with 'Innovators Talk' and a keynote address by Mr. Sonam Wangchuk, an Indian engineer, innovator and education reformist. He is the founding-director of the Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), as well as panel discussions and key talks around the theme 'India at the power of innovations' by various innovative pioneers and learned orators.

The winners and finalists for the 10th AGBA:

Winners

Finalists

Innovation in Artificial Intelligence

Innovation in Artificial Intelligence

LivNSense Technologies

Analyttica Datalab


Playment



Innovation in Data Science

Innovation in Data Science

Intelligence Node

Course 5 Intelligence


Quantiphi

Innovation in Cyber Security

Innovation in Cyber Security

WiJungle

Seclore Technologies


Volon Cyber Security



Innovation in Internet of Things

Innovation in Internet of Things

LetsTrack

Sixth Energy


Tata Communications



Innovation in Robotics Process Automation

Innovation in Robotics Process Automation

Hethi Inc

Vodafone Idea


Quantiphi



Innovation in Managed Services

Innovation in Managed Services

Wipro

Spectra



Innovation in Digital Transformation

Innovation in Digital Transformation

Porter

IFTAS


Sigmoid Analytics



Innovative Enterprise Solution

Innovative Enterprise Solution

Idea Bridge

Cisco


Locus



Innovation in Cloud

Innovation in Cloud

Parallel Wireless

ESDS


Cloud4C



Innovation in Blockchain

Innovation in Blockchain

Wipro

Wipro


Siemens



Innovation in eCommerce

Innovation in eCommerce

Niki

Meesho


Ntex Transport (Elastic Run)



Innovation in Health Tech

Innovation in Health Tech

Xcellence in Bio Innovations and Technologies

HCL


MetFlux Research



Innovation in Clean Tech

Innovation in Clean Tech

Mudita & Radheshpvt.ltd.

Lithion Power Private Limited



Innovation in EdTech

Innovation in EdTech

Odo Technologies

The Prayas India

Simplilearn




Innovation in Transport Tech

Innovation in Transport Tech

Yulu

Lithium Urban Technologies


Shadowfax



Innovation in Governance Tech

Innovation in Governance Tech

NxtGen Datacenter & Cloud Technologies

Param Paisa



Innovation in FinTech

Innovation in FinTech

Finnew Solutions

Pay1


Bharti Airtel Limited



Innovation in Consumer Tech

Innovation in Consumer Tech

Bobble AI

Bharti Airtel Limited


Comviva Technologies



Innovative Mobile App for Consumer

Innovative Mobile App for Consumer

Uber

Data Xgen Technologies

ShareChat




Application for Social good

Application for Social good

Reliance Foundation

Bliss and Style Mobility


Vodafone Idea



Innovation in Telecom Infrastructure

Innovation in Telecom Infrastructure

Ramboll India

Parallel Wireless


STL Technologies



Innovative Telecom Product

Innovative Telecom Product

C-DOT

Neron Informatics


Huawei



Innovative Smart City Solution

Innovative Smart City Solution

Bharti Infratel

Cisco


Ramboll India

Bhupesh Daheria, CEO of Aegis School of Data Science, Cyber Security and Telecom and Founder of Aegis Graham Bell Awards said, "Congratulations to the AGBA winners and finalists. It's very important for India to recognize the innovators as they are the major drivers of the economic growth. Participating firms alone at AGBA and innovators contributed hugely by employment generation of over 8 lakhs+; 65000+ crores revenue and raised investment over 6000+ crores."

He also congratulated the 20 talented students who were selected through AGBA National Talent Hunt and who will get a 100% scholarship for courses in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. He said, "With the AGBA talent hunt we want to identify and nurture the future technology leaders."

Aegis School of Business Data Science, Cyber Security and Telecommunication:

Aegis School of Business, Data Science, Cyber Security and Telecommunication was founded in the year 2002 with support from Bharti Airtel to develop cross functional technology leaders. In 2015, Aegis and IBM collaborated to launch, India's first Post Graduate Program (PGP) in Data Science, Business Analytics and Big Data and later in 2017 PGP in Cyber Security. These programs are jointly certified and delivered by Aegis School of Business in association with IBM. Aegis is the number One School of Data Science. Aegis takes up various industry projects, research and consulting assignments in the field of data science under its initiative 'Data Science Delivered' and 'Data Science for social good', and helping organizations for devolving skills on data science, ML, DL, Big Data, Analytics etc. For further information, please visit: www.aegis.edu.in or www.bellaward.com

Media Contact:
Shweta Chavan,
shweta.c@aegis.edu.in
+91-8433969263,
Corporate Communication,
Aegis School of Data Science, Cyber Security and Telecom

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1097751/AGBA_NITI_Aayog_Aegis_School.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Motorcycling-Thai MotoGP race postponed over coronavirus

The second MotoGP race of the season, scheduled for Thailand on March 22, has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus epidemic, MotoGP said on Monday.The decision to postpone the event in the northeastern province of Buriram came...

Herbalife Nutrition announces tie-up with IIS

Bengaluru, Mar 3 PTIHerbalife Nutrition on Monday announced its association withthe Inspire Institute of Sport IIS, an initiative of the JSW Group, as its sports nutrition partner The partnership will help enable IIS young athletes to deliv...

New drug shows promise in treatment of Parkinson's: Study

An experimental drug has shown promise in treating debilitating movement problems in people with Parkinsons disease, according to an animal study Research carried out by the US biotech company Neurolixis analysed the effect of the drug NLX...

EU raises coronavirus risk level to 'high' from 'moderate'. (AFP) ZHZH

EU raises coronavirus risk level to high from moderate. AFP ZHZH...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020