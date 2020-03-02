10th Aegis Graham Bell Awards for Innovation Announces its Winners and Finalists in New Delhi

Chief Guest Shri. Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways ; Ministry of Shipping and Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India ; Guest of Honor Shri. Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Hon'ble Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and MSME and Special GuestShri. R.P. Singh, National Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), felicitated the award winners and the finalists at the grand ceremony of the 10th edition of Aegis Graham Bell Awards on 27thFeb 2020 at NDMC Convention Centre, New Delhi.

Aegis Graham Bell Awards (AGBA) was initiated in 2010 by Aegis School of Data Science, Cyber Security and Telecom to recognize young top brains who has potential to grow as technology leaders; start-up founders; innovators; entrepreneurs; intra entrepreneurs who are transforming the lives of millions of Indians by their work in the fields of education, Information and Communications Technology (ICT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data science, Internet of Things (IoT), Smart city, Telecom, Mobile, Health, eCommerce, Blockchain, Fintech, Cloud, social good, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Governance, MSME, Transportation, Retail, Cyber Security, and many more. AGBA is supported by NITI Aayog, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), Telecom Centres of Excellence (TCOE) and powered by mUni Campus.

Shri Nitin Gadkari Minister for Road Transport & Highways ; Ministry of Shipping and Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) the Chief Guest of the event commended, "Congratulations to the winners, finalists and also the Aegis team for encouraging the innovators and their work. I would like to reiterate the innovators to concentrate more on rural, agricultural, tribal areas and on the world's import substitute and improve the export. There is no dearth of innovation in India, and so in the world market I want our talent to be highlighted in innovation, skill, technology and entrepreneurship. To make India super economic and to achieve the 5 trillion economy goal we need to concentrate on the research and development."

At the event, Hon'ble Minister Shri. Nitin Gadkari recognized 20 talented students, who were provided with a 100% scholarship to study Post Graduate Program (PGP) in Data Science; PGP in Applied AI, Machine Learning & Deep Learning and PGP in Cyber Security from Aegis School of Data Science & Cyber Security in association with IBM. The winners were selected through Aegis Graham Bell Awards (AGBA) National Talent Hunt from across the country who has the potential to grow as leaders in Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security.

Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), the Guest of Honor for the evening said, "This award is named after Graham Bell and it is recognition to young talents who inspire other entrepreneurs, scientists, and technocrats to work and strive hard towards excellence."

He also appreciated the technocrats by saying, "You are all experts and so all your expertise should be put together to achieve the national goal and to achieve the 5 trillion common goal we should make all efforts in the same direction"

The award day started with 'Innovators Talk' and a keynote address by Mr. Sonam Wangchuk, an Indian engineer, innovator and education reformist. He is the founding-director of the Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), as well as panel discussions and key talks around the theme 'India at the power of innovations' by various innovative pioneers and learned orators.

The winners and finalists for the 10th AGBA:

Winners Finalists Innovation in Artificial Intelligence Innovation in Artificial Intelligence LivNSense Technologies Analyttica Datalab

Playment



Innovation in Data Science Innovation in Data Science Intelligence Node Course 5 Intelligence

Quantiphi Innovation in Cyber Security Innovation in Cyber Security WiJungle Seclore Technologies

Volon Cyber Security



Innovation in Internet of Things Innovation in Internet of Things LetsTrack Sixth Energy

Tata Communications



Innovation in Robotics Process Automation Innovation in Robotics Process Automation Hethi Inc Vodafone Idea

Quantiphi



Innovation in Managed Services Innovation in Managed Services Wipro Spectra



Innovation in Digital Transformation Innovation in Digital Transformation Porter IFTAS

Sigmoid Analytics



Innovative Enterprise Solution Innovative Enterprise Solution Idea Bridge Cisco

Locus



Innovation in Cloud Innovation in Cloud Parallel Wireless ESDS

Cloud4C



Innovation in Blockchain Innovation in Blockchain Wipro Wipro

Siemens



Innovation in eCommerce Innovation in eCommerce Niki Meesho

Ntex Transport (Elastic Run)



Innovation in Health Tech Innovation in Health Tech Xcellence in Bio Innovations and Technologies HCL

MetFlux Research



Innovation in Clean Tech Innovation in Clean Tech Mudita & Radheshpvt.ltd. Lithion Power Private Limited



Innovation in EdTech Innovation in EdTech Odo Technologies The Prayas India Simplilearn





Innovation in Transport Tech Innovation in Transport Tech Yulu Lithium Urban Technologies

Shadowfax



Innovation in Governance Tech Innovation in Governance Tech NxtGen Datacenter & Cloud Technologies Param Paisa



Innovation in FinTech Innovation in FinTech Finnew Solutions Pay1

Bharti Airtel Limited



Innovation in Consumer Tech Innovation in Consumer Tech Bobble AI Bharti Airtel Limited

Comviva Technologies



Innovative Mobile App for Consumer Innovative Mobile App for Consumer Uber Data Xgen Technologies ShareChat





Application for Social good Application for Social good Reliance Foundation Bliss and Style Mobility

Vodafone Idea



Innovation in Telecom Infrastructure Innovation in Telecom Infrastructure Ramboll India Parallel Wireless

STL Technologies



Innovative Telecom Product Innovative Telecom Product C-DOT Neron Informatics

Huawei



Innovative Smart City Solution Innovative Smart City Solution Bharti Infratel Cisco

Ramboll India

Bhupesh Daheria, CEO of Aegis School of Data Science, Cyber Security and Telecom and Founder of Aegis Graham Bell Awards said, "Congratulations to the AGBA winners and finalists. It's very important for India to recognize the innovators as they are the major drivers of the economic growth. Participating firms alone at AGBA and innovators contributed hugely by employment generation of over 8 lakhs+; 65000+ crores revenue and raised investment over 6000+ crores."

He also congratulated the 20 talented students who were selected through AGBA National Talent Hunt and who will get a 100% scholarship for courses in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. He said, "With the AGBA talent hunt we want to identify and nurture the future technology leaders."

Aegis School of Business Data Science, Cyber Security and Telecommunication:

Aegis School of Business, Data Science, Cyber Security and Telecommunication was founded in the year 2002 with support from Bharti Airtel to develop cross functional technology leaders. In 2015, Aegis and IBM collaborated to launch, India's first Post Graduate Program (PGP) in Data Science, Business Analytics and Big Data and later in 2017 PGP in Cyber Security. These programs are jointly certified and delivered by Aegis School of Business in association with IBM. Aegis is the number One School of Data Science. Aegis takes up various industry projects, research and consulting assignments in the field of data science under its initiative 'Data Science Delivered' and 'Data Science for social good', and helping organizations for devolving skills on data science, ML, DL, Big Data, Analytics etc. For further information, please visit: www.aegis.edu.in or www.bellaward.com

