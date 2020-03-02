10th Aegis Graham Bell Awards for Innovation Announces its Winners and Finalists in New Delhi
Chief Guest Shri. Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways; Ministry of Shipping and Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India; Guest of Honor Shri. Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Hon'ble Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and MSME and Special GuestShri. R.P. Singh, National Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), felicitated the award winners and the finalists at the grand ceremony of the 10th edition of Aegis Graham Bell Awards on 27thFeb 2020 at NDMC Convention Centre, New Delhi.
Aegis Graham Bell Awards (AGBA) was initiated in 2010 by Aegis School of Data Science, Cyber Security and Telecom to recognize young top brains who has potential to grow as technology leaders; start-up founders; innovators; entrepreneurs; intra entrepreneurs who are transforming the lives of millions of Indians by their work in the fields of education, Information and Communications Technology (ICT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data science, Internet of Things (IoT), Smart city, Telecom, Mobile, Health, eCommerce, Blockchain, Fintech, Cloud, social good, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Governance, MSME, Transportation, Retail, Cyber Security, and many more. AGBA is supported by NITI Aayog, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), Telecom Centres of Excellence (TCOE) and powered by mUni Campus.
Shri Nitin Gadkari Minister for Road Transport & Highways; Ministry of Shipping and Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) the Chief Guest of the event commended, "Congratulations to the winners, finalists and also the Aegis team for encouraging the innovators and their work. I would like to reiterate the innovators to concentrate more on rural, agricultural, tribal areas and on the world's import substitute and improve the export. There is no dearth of innovation in India, and so in the world market I want our talent to be highlighted in innovation, skill, technology and entrepreneurship. To make India super economic and to achieve the 5 trillion economy goal we need to concentrate on the research and development."
At the event, Hon'ble Minister Shri. Nitin Gadkari recognized 20 talented students, who were provided with a 100% scholarship to study Post Graduate Program (PGP) in Data Science; PGP in Applied AI, Machine Learning & Deep Learning and PGP in Cyber Security from Aegis School of Data Science & Cyber Security in association with IBM. The winners were selected through Aegis Graham Bell Awards (AGBA) National Talent Hunt from across the country who has the potential to grow as leaders in Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security.
Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), the Guest of Honor for the evening said, "This award is named after Graham Bell and it is recognition to young talents who inspire other entrepreneurs, scientists, and technocrats to work and strive hard towards excellence."
He also appreciated the technocrats by saying, "You are all experts and so all your expertise should be put together to achieve the national goal and to achieve the 5 trillion common goal we should make all efforts in the same direction"
The award day started with 'Innovators Talk' and a keynote address by Mr. Sonam Wangchuk, an Indian engineer, innovator and education reformist. He is the founding-director of the Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), as well as panel discussions and key talks around the theme 'India at the power of innovations' by various innovative pioneers and learned orators.
The winners and finalists for the 10th AGBA:
Winners
Finalists
Innovation in Artificial Intelligence
Innovation in Artificial Intelligence
LivNSense Technologies
Analyttica Datalab
Playment
Innovation in Data Science
Innovation in Data Science
Intelligence Node
Course 5 Intelligence
Quantiphi
Innovation in Cyber Security
Innovation in Cyber Security
WiJungle
Seclore Technologies
Volon Cyber Security
Innovation in Internet of Things
Innovation in Internet of Things
LetsTrack
Sixth Energy
Tata Communications
Innovation in Robotics Process Automation
Innovation in Robotics Process Automation
Hethi Inc
Vodafone Idea
Quantiphi
Innovation in Managed Services
Innovation in Managed Services
Wipro
Spectra
Innovation in Digital Transformation
Innovation in Digital Transformation
Porter
IFTAS
Sigmoid Analytics
Innovative Enterprise Solution
Innovative Enterprise Solution
Idea Bridge
Cisco
Locus
Innovation in Cloud
Innovation in Cloud
Parallel Wireless
ESDS
Cloud4C
Innovation in Blockchain
Innovation in Blockchain
Wipro
Wipro
Siemens
Innovation in eCommerce
Innovation in eCommerce
Niki
Meesho
Ntex Transport (Elastic Run)
Innovation in Health Tech
Innovation in Health Tech
Xcellence in Bio Innovations and Technologies
HCL
MetFlux Research
Innovation in Clean Tech
Innovation in Clean Tech
Mudita & Radheshpvt.ltd.
Lithion Power Private Limited
Innovation in EdTech
Innovation in EdTech
Odo Technologies
The Prayas India
Simplilearn
Innovation in Transport Tech
Innovation in Transport Tech
Yulu
Lithium Urban Technologies
Shadowfax
Innovation in Governance Tech
Innovation in Governance Tech
NxtGen Datacenter & Cloud Technologies
Param Paisa
Innovation in FinTech
Innovation in FinTech
Finnew Solutions
Pay1
Bharti Airtel Limited
Innovation in Consumer Tech
Innovation in Consumer Tech
Bobble AI
Bharti Airtel Limited
Comviva Technologies
Innovative Mobile App for Consumer
Innovative Mobile App for Consumer
Uber
Data Xgen Technologies
ShareChat
Application for Social good
Application for Social good
Reliance Foundation
Bliss and Style Mobility
Vodafone Idea
Innovation in Telecom Infrastructure
Innovation in Telecom Infrastructure
Ramboll India
Parallel Wireless
STL Technologies
Innovative Telecom Product
Innovative Telecom Product
C-DOT
Neron Informatics
Huawei
Innovative Smart City Solution
Innovative Smart City Solution
Bharti Infratel
Cisco
Ramboll India
Bhupesh Daheria, CEO of Aegis School of Data Science, Cyber Security and Telecom and Founder of Aegis Graham Bell Awards said, "Congratulations to the AGBA winners and finalists. It's very important for India to recognize the innovators as they are the major drivers of the economic growth. Participating firms alone at AGBA and innovators contributed hugely by employment generation of over 8 lakhs+; 65000+ crores revenue and raised investment over 6000+ crores."
He also congratulated the 20 talented students who were selected through AGBA National Talent Hunt and who will get a 100% scholarship for courses in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. He said, "With the AGBA talent hunt we want to identify and nurture the future technology leaders."
Aegis School of Business Data Science, Cyber Security and Telecommunication:
Aegis School of Business, Data Science, Cyber Security and Telecommunication was founded in the year 2002 with support from Bharti Airtel to develop cross functional technology leaders. In 2015, Aegis and IBM collaborated to launch, India's first Post Graduate Program (PGP) in Data Science, Business Analytics and Big Data and later in 2017 PGP in Cyber Security. These programs are jointly certified and delivered by Aegis School of Business in association with IBM. Aegis is the number One School of Data Science. Aegis takes up various industry projects, research and consulting assignments in the field of data science under its initiative 'Data Science Delivered' and 'Data Science for social good', and helping organizations for devolving skills on data science, ML, DL, Big Data, Analytics etc. For further information, please visit: www.aegis.edu.in or www.bellaward.com
