2022 Fisker Ocean All-Electric Luxury SUV: Exclusive Driving Footage and New Specifications Revealed

Fisker Inc. – creator of the world's most emotion-stirring, sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – is revealing never-before-seen, exciting driving footage of the Fisker Ocean all-electric luxury SUV, reflecting the reliability, durability, driving performance and maturity of the vehicle's platform. Select design specifications are also being released.

Henrik Fisker, chairman and CEO – Fisker Inc.

"We are aiming to disrupt the automotive industry by challenging all conventions, development time, manufacturing scale-up, customer ownership experience, vehicle financing and service. This is no small feat, but we truly believe we are entering a new era where customers are driving the demand for radical change. People want mobility as a service, delivered through exciting, affordable vehicles with a hassle-free experience. We have delivered the Fisker Ocean in record time: not just another show vehicle, but a drivable production-intent prototype sitting on a fully engineered and durability tested platform, with a production-ready powertrain and battery pack. The future is about delivering product value, sustainability and a unique customer experience."

Performance-Built. Utility-Focused. Comfort-Driven.

Suspension and Handling:

The Fisker Ocean utilizes a multi-link rear axle to simultaneously optimize both ride and handling. Unlike more simple suspension systems that sacrifice ride quality to achieve sportscar-like steering performance, the Fisker Ocean strikes a supreme balance with innovative engineering touches.

The multi-link system further delivers a new level of space efficiency and class-leading interior trunk volume. In addition, the entire rear suspension is mounted on an isolated subframe – removing cabin noise and vibration. The result: superb interior comfort and refinement.

Active Aerodynamics and Cooling:

Unlike many electric vehicles, the Fisker Ocean leverages an advanced system where the amount of air directed to the cooling radiator is computer-regulated – resulting in maximized aerodynamic efficiency at any given point in time. The vehicle's battery also operates at the optimal temperature within the most aerodynamic body, producing the highest range possible from a single charge while ensuring that the battery life is maximized. Reflecting Fisker's confidence in the effectiveness of the system, the company is ensuring that battery life is covered as part of the FLEXEE ownership experience.

The lower front of the Ocean is designed to showcase these strikingly efficient features with a large parametric pattern that opens up toward the lower front spoiler of the vehicle.

World-Class Crash Performance:

The Fisker Ocean features a unique, industry-leading structure that protects the battery pack in the event of a side impact. Extra reinforcements have also been added to the body structure to protect passengers and the overall vehicle in the event of an impact.

Intelligent materials create an SUV with the lowest possible weight, while guaranteeing the highest levels of safety and the maximum possible range.

The lower side section of the Fisker Ocean merges art and functionality – with the vehicle's sculpture wrapping around the protective side crash beams, where the lower body catches light.

Big Space. Big Screens. Big Experiences In a Compact, Agile Shape.

The Fisker Ocean experience is characterized by a sense of freedom, fun and luxury – complemented by off-road capability and superior utility. The vehicle is nimble and easy to maneuver. Comfortable, yet sporty.

Dramatic Dimensions: At 4,640 millimeters (182.7 inches) in length, 1,930 millimeters (76 inches) in width and 1,615 millimeters (63.6 inches) in height, the all-electric luxury SUV offers a spacious environment for both front and rear passengers. With thoughtful design touches, new spaces are created for five adults to sit comfortably – even during the longest of rides. The center console offers extra space for a purse or other items below the console. Two inductive chargers for smartphones are placed right under the touch screen, which features five haptic buttons for fast, safe and intuitive responses while driving.

Functional Utility: With 566 liters (20 cubic feet) of trunk space, the vehicle presents practicality and utility. The space increases to 708 liters (25 cubic feet) with the parcel shelf removed. The rear glass can be lowered independently to allow long items to be placed without having to open the hatch, while a rubber scuff plate, made of recycled tires, protects the loading edge.

The Fisker Ocean will come with roof rails and towing hook options. Towing capacity will be released in 2021.

Stunning Wheels: The base model will feature stylishly designed 20-inch wheels, with 22-inch wheel options for an even larger presence on and off the road. The 22-inch option is pictured.

All-Terrain Driving and Power: The Fisker Ocean will be offered in a four-wheel drive configuration on all trims except for the base model – reflecting the vehicle's off-road capabilities. The standard four-wheel drive configuration will deliver an output of more than 225 kilowatts (more than 300 horsepower), with an ultra-high-performance version targeting zero-to-60 mph in less than three seconds (total power output to be announced in 2021).

Foresight: A state-of-the-art heads-up display integrated into the windshield will be complemented by a large 16-inch center touch screen and a 9.8-inch cluster screen. From augmented reality features to haptic touch buttons and immersive digital experiences, the vehicle offers impressive visuals all around. Fisker is working on integrating a Karaoke mode that will display lyrics from your favorite song in the windshield without having to take your eyes of the road.

The seats are designed for optimal comfort and space, the entire interior is vegan and all the carpets are made from recycled fishing nets and plastic bottles collected from the world's oceans.

California Mode: This patented feature, inspired by the Fisker brand's roots and passion for the Southern California coastline, lowers/slides nine glass windows/panels to open the entire cabin with one touch – creating an open-air feeling, while still maintaining a full "roll cage" safety structure around the passengers.

The feature allows the rear hatch glass to drop – enabling long items to be placed through the opening without having to drive with an open tailgate.

Fisker will offer this feature as an option. Details of Fisker's full option packages will be released later this year.

Charging and Range: The Fisker Ocean features a CCS Type 2 Combo plug with 150kW charging capability – enabling the vehicle to be charged through any stations that leverage technology in line with the latest in international standards.

In North America , Fisker Ocean vehicles will be automatically recognized by Electrify America 's charging stations – allowing for simple charging, automatic release and automatic payments.

, Fisker Ocean vehicles will be automatically recognized by 's charging stations – allowing for simple charging, automatic release and automatic payments. Fisker will offer a free miles package with each vehicle, allowing for a certain amount of complimentary charging. Additional details on charging packages will be shared later in 2020.

The vehicle is equipped with a fully sourced, validated and tested state-of-the-art battery – with >80 kWh capacity and a range of up to 300 miles (depending on driving conditions). The exact EPA and WLT range of the vehicle will be announced closer to launch in 2021.

More than 200 miles of range can be delivered from 30 minutes of charging for the Fisker Ocean (15% capacity to 80% capacity). Electrify America's 150 kW chargers can charge capable vehicles up to 20 miles per minute.

Liberating Flexibility.

Reservations are set at $250 (U.S.) for either the full purchase option or the flexible lease program.

Full purchase option : Starting at $37,499 (U.S.) MSRP. After the U.S. federal tax credit is applied, the cost of the Fisker Ocean drops to a starting price of $29,999 (U.S.). European pricing will be adjusted according to each country's respective import taxes, incentives and other factors. Exact pricing will be announced closer to launch.

: Starting at (U.S.) MSRP. After the U.S. federal tax credit is applied, the cost of the Fisker Ocean drops to a starting price of (U.S.). European pricing will be adjusted according to each country's respective import taxes, incentives and other factors. Exact pricing will be announced closer to launch. Unprecedented flexible lease model. Reservations are now open through the Fisker mobile app on the App Store and Google Play store, or the Fisker website – set at $250 (U.S.): Drivers can get behind the wheel of the Fisker Ocean starting at $379 (U.S.) per month (with $2,999 down before delivery in 2022, which includes both initiation and activation fees). Fisker will also offer a " $0 drive off" option through a fully financed $2,999 down payment for credit approved customers.

Production is projected to begin in Q4 2021, with high-volume deliveries of the Fisker Ocean targeted to ramp up in 2022. Global and localized supply chains secured across the U.S., Europe and China will result in more than 1 million vehicles – including three models – projected to be produced between 2022 and 2027.

Additional specifications will be released via Fisker's proprietary FLEXEE app in the coming months.

* All stated performance numbers and figures are subject to final validation by the appropriate entities. Fisker reserves the right to change any specifications.

