Everstone Group Wins Four Back-to-back Prestigious Awards

The prestigious 'Private Equity International' (PEI) has named Everstone Group 'Firm of the Year - India' and 'Mid-Market Firm of the Year - Asia' at PEI Awards 2019. The Group has won these awards for the eighth and the third time respectively since 2011.

The PEI Awards are the largest and most respected awards in the global private equity industry. With multiple categories for selection, voters have the chance to vote for categories across Global awards, EMEA awards, North America awards, Asia-Pacific awards and Secondaries awards.

Additionally, IndoSpace, the real estate arm of Everstone and India's largest developer of Grade A industrial real estate and logistics parks has been named as the 'Firm of the Year - India' by 'PERE', the real estate arm of PEI, at PERE Awards 2019.

PERE is the leading publication for the world's private real estate markets. Its annual awards recognize the industry's most elite people, firms and deals across a variety of distinct categories. The winner of each category is determined by industry participants through a highly controlled voting system. This year, more than 100,000 votes were cast for the PERE awards.

Everstone Capital also won the 'Indian Fund Manager of the Year' at the recently held VC Circle Awards 2020. The annual VCCircle awards felicitates Private Equity and Venture Capital-backed companies in key sectors as well as investment funds, law firms and investment bankers.

Sameer Sain, Co-Founder and CEO, Everstone Group, said, "We are delighted to win these four extremely coveted awards. We are thankful to our investors and partners for their vote of confidence as well as to our incredibly talented team. We look forward to continue the good work and set new benchmarks of excellence in the coming years."

The PEI and PERE awards follow a rigorous nomination and global voting process that involves investors, peers and subscribers from the private equity and real estate industry respectively.

About Everstone Group

Everstone is a premier investment group focused on India and South East Asia, with assets in excess of US$5 billion across private equity, real estate, green infrastructure and venture capital. Everstone has a significant resource base across its seven offices in Singapore, India (Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore), London, New York and Mauritius, comprising best-of-breed investing, operations and strategic resources with significant experience and skills. For more information, visit www.everstonecapital.com and www.linkedin.com/company/everstonegroup

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.