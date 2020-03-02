Left Menu
Development News Edition

Supermicro Introduces - Outdoor Edge Systems - New Category of 5G Telco, Intelligent Edge, and Streaming Servers for IP65 Cell Tower Deployments

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • San Jose
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 19:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 19:31 IST
Supermicro Introduces - Outdoor Edge Systems - New Category of 5G Telco, Intelligent Edge, and Streaming Servers for IP65 Cell Tower Deployments

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, is first-to-market with Outdoor Edge Systems – IP65 enclosure-based servers for 5G RAN, AI inferencing, and other intelligent edge-focused applications based on Intel Xeon D processors and 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with broad configuration options. These new systems are ideal for harsh outdoor environments and support the industry's movement toward open-source software and disaggregated hardware.

"Supermicro's highly configurable SuperServers for extreme outdoor use give data center and telco operators unprecedented new deployment options rivaling industry competitors," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "These solutions continue Supermicro's leadership for high performance, efficient IT solutions for a reduced total cost of ownership (TCO)."

In addition to CPU options, Supermicro's new systems take advantage of the latest FPGA and GPU acceleration with three PCI-E slots for expansion capability. This is critical for enhanced real-time edge AI inferencing via GPU cards and supporting 5G RAN software plus open-standard site-to-site communication with FPGA accelerator cards. With SSD, M.2, and EDSFF storage capabilities, these ruggedized servers can also distribute cached media content locally or store video surveillance and other sensitive data.

Based on Supermicro's Building Block Solutions®, these 5G systems can be configured with a variety of processor and memory combinations so that customers can tailor their solutions to push data center remote management to the intelligent edge. Supermicro has extensive experience with popular virtualization and container-optimized software such as Kubernetes to facilitate these interactions efficiently and has multiple servers certified NGC-Ready for Edge to extend AI capabilities across public and private networks.

Supermicro embraces the industry movement to non-proprietary hardware platforms and the growing adoption of standardized system interfaces. Supermicro's membership in the O-RAN Alliance supports its initiative to promote a cloud-native, open 5G RAN architecture for the evolution of 4G to 5G networks. Since joining the O-RAN Alliance, Supermicro has developed reference solutions with several leading telecom operators and software stack providers. This compact pole-mounted solution allows for rapid rollout of adaptable 5G networks with virtually zero real estate.

These rugged servers being introduced build on Supermicro's comprehensive 5G and Edge computing portfolio, including the E403-9P-FN2T and the 1019P-FN2T systems introduced in 2019, and complement the company's high-performance products for the data center such as the multi-node BigTwin™ and high-density SuperBladeÒ and MicroBlade™, which can support the virtualized 5G network core.

For more information, go to www.supermicro.com/outdoor-edge.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (Nasdaq: SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions® for Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT, Hadoop/Big Data, HPC and Embedded Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green®" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, BigTwin, SuperBlade and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Intel, the Intel logo and Xeon are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. All other brands, names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

 SMCI-F

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1095386/Super_Micro_Computer_5G_edge_server_solution.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Jack Welch, former GE chairman and CEO, dies at 84 -media

Jack Welch, who grew General Electric Co during the 1980s and 1990s into the most valuable public company in the United States, has died at age of 84, CNBC reported httpswww.cnbc.com20200302jack-welch-obit-ge.html on Monday.Welch - known as...

Yechury donates Rs 50,000 award money to Delhi riot victims

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury Monday donated Rs 50,000 he received as the K Madhavan award to the victims of the Delhi communal riot, a party source said. Yechury had received the award in January 2020.The amount has been given to ...

BJP MPs seeks strongest action against some Cong members for 'misbehaving' in Lok Sabha

Several BJP woman MPs on Monday urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to take strongest action, including expulsion, against four Congress members, accusing them of misbehaving during the oppositions protest against Delhi violence in the house. ...

'Gaumutra', 'gobar' may cure coronavirus: BJP MLA tells Assam Assembly

As the world fumbles for a cure to the deadly novel coronavirus which has claimed thousands of lives across the world, a BJP legislator in Assam on Monday left the state assembly astounded by saying that the remedy may be gaumutra cow urine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020